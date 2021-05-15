Exclusive: Simple Energy to launch 240-km range electric scooter on Independence Day

The electric scooter will first launch Bengaluru in the first phase, followed by other South Indian cities, namely Chennai and Hyderabad. Simple Energy plans to eventually expand its presence to other cities soon

By:Updated: May 15, 2021 12:20 PM

Bengaluru-based Simple Energy have just told us that their first flagship electric scooter will be launched on 15th August 2021. Codenamed Mark2, this electric scooter is slated to be one of India’s longest-range electric two-wheelers. While the prototype version Mark1 was ready last year, the startup has now developed the production version Mark2 based on the prototype and have also revealed the specifications. The price of Simple Energy’s first-ever electric scooter will range from Rs 1.1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh.

The launch will take place in Bengaluru, where the startup has its R&D centre located and its first factory is also being set up in the city. Following Bengaluru in the first phase, other South Indian cities, namely Chennai and Hyderabad will follow. The company plans to eventually expand the presence to other cities soon.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Simple Energy (@simpleenergy_ev)

Specifications for the Mark 2 electric scooter revealed by Simple Energy include a 4.8 kWh battery which promises a 240-km range in Eco mode. The top speed is claimed at 100 km/h and 0-50 km/h sprint time of 3.6 seconds. The scooter has a mid-drive motor along with a portable battery and boasts smart features like a touchscreen instrument screen with navigation on the go, Bluetooth connectivity, etc.

As announced in November 2020, Simple Energy’s prototype Mark 1 achieved an ARAI-approved range of more than 230 km with a 4-kilowatt hour battery pack that has been developed in-house by Simple Energy.

Click here for: All you need to know about Simple Energy and its 240-km range electric scooter

15th August is a significant milestone for the nation, Simple Energy aims at creating history with a world-class product made by an Indian Company. Due to the ongoing second wave of COVID-19, we have chosen this date by hoping that the situation would get better. We look forward to the remarkable journey ahead, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of Simple Energy said.

Simple Energy is looking to raise Series A funding of $15 million in the third quarter of this year and has released the vehicle testing images. The startup is also looking to deploy charging stations in Bengaluru prior to the launch.

