Exclusive! Okinawa to commence online sales of electric scooters next week, here’s how to buy

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown, a lot of manufacturers are going the online route to retail their vehicles. In order to ensure social distancing, multiple auto companies have announced digital sales for the customers during these unprecedented times with all safety measures. Now, very recently, during an exclusive interaction with Jeetender Sharma, Managing Director, Okinawa, Express Drives has learnt that the company will also be commencing online sales for its products next week.

Okinawa has taken this step in order to ensure social distancing which is the need of the hour in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus. Sharma revealed that Okinawa is currently finalising the online route for its customers in India. Now coming to how the online sales will work for the customers. Interested buyers first need to visit Okinawa’s official website for India. After this, they will have to chose a product and then continue to make the payment. The customer will also be able to make the payment through the website. Booking amount for Okinawa scooters would be Rs 2,000 and the same will be deducted from the final amount.

However, it has to be noted that after booking a scooter and making the final payment through Okinawa official website, a customer will need to pick the scooter from the dealership. For now, the company won’t be offering an option of doorstep delivery to the customers but might introduce the said service in the coming weeks depending on a number of factors.

Sharma also said that the company is taking all the necessary measures against the Coronavirus spread at both dealership and factory level. He added that appointment based visits are taking place at the dealerships in which the staff is giving different time slots to the customers that wish to visit an Okinawa outlet in order to ensure proper social distancing.

In other news, recently, Okinawa revealed some interesting details about its upcoming first ever electric motorcycle – Oki100. The Revolt RV400 challenger will come with a claimed top speed of 100 kmph and get smartphone and connectivity features. The Oki100 is slated to be launched in India during the third quarter of the current fiscal and hence, a launch around the festive season is most likely.

