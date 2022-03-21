EXCLUSIVE: Okinawa Okhi90 to be the first Indian scooter with 16-inch wheels

We spoke to a source close to the company and got confirmation on a few interesting facts about the upcoming Okinawa scooter, ahead of its launch!

Okinawa is gearing up for their first launch of the year. The upcoming electric scooter from the company has been titled Okhi90 as of now and is all set to be their flagship model. Details about the scooter have been scarce apart from a heavily camouflaged test mule being spotted testing, earlier in the year. We, however, have some inside information about the scooter and by the looks of it, Okinawa will have a rather unique offering in their arsenal.

In the spy shots, it was apparent that the Okhi90 will come with some rather big wheels. Now, we have confirmation that this new electric scooter is going to ride on massive 16-inch alloy wheels. This is much bigger than most scooters sold in India and is the largest on any scooter made in India. Taking a closer look at the rear wheel also reveals that there is no hub for the motor. Unlike previous offerings from Okinawa, the Okhi90 will have a centrally placed motor and will drive the rear wheel via a belt. Coupled with the larger wheel size, this should lend the e-scooter a rather interesting ride and handling character. On top of this, we have confirmation that the scooter will have a 3800 Watt motor. This motor is a lot more powerful than the ones seen on any other Okinawa scooter. The bump in power has allowed the scooter to have a top speed of 90kmph and performance that could be around the same mark as its competitors. There will be a single lithium-ion battery and while we do not know the exact capacity, it will be removable. Having a replaceable battery will reduce downtime and increase the convenience of charging. Since this will be a flagship product for Okinawa, we expect a better range figure as well. Okinawa could offer a range of about 150-180km per charge.

Furthermore, one can see that it gets disc brakes on both front and rear wheels. Some kind of safety measure like ABS or CBS would also be present to improve the braking performance. The suspension setup seems to be made up of telescopic forks at the front and dual springs at the back.

Some design cues that we got from the teaser include an all-LED light setup. The front turn indicators will be embedded in the apron itself along with the DRLs. The rear lamp design is rather intricate to look at too. Altogether, Okinawa seems to be leaning towards a more modern and sporty design philosophy, especially when you consider the big alloys.

Once launched, the Okhi90 will face competition from the likes of Ather 450X and Ola S1 Pro. Going by that, we expect the Okhi90 to come with a fully digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity and navigation support. Okinawa will be launching this new scooter on March 24 and we will get pricing information on the same day. If we were to make a guess, the scooter could be priced at around Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).