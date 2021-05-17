Exclusive: Okinawa to launch 3 new high-speed electric scooters/bikes within 2 years

About the Okinawa Oki100, Jeetender Sharma, MD Okinawa Autotech, confirmed that the final production version will look nothing like the concept shown.

Okinawa Autotech has got aggressive plans for the Indian electric two-wheeler market. The company which has been time and again fending off allegations about the Chinese-origin of its two-wheelers aims to launch not one or two new bikes in the near future. In fact, three new electric two-wheelers are being planned with two to be launched in this fiscal. The Okinawa Cruiser concept that was shown at the Auto Expo 2020 will be launched in India in FY 2022-23. Yes, this is a delay but still, the Oki100 concept that was shown at the 2018 Expo will see the light of the day this year. Jeetender Sharma, MD of Okinawa, exclusively told Express Drives that the Oki100 will be launched in India this financial year. Along with that, he also told us that a new high-speed electric scooter codenamed Oki90 will also be launched. While other features weren’t revealed of this mysterious scooter, we were privy to its range.

Jeetender mentioned that the Oki90 will have a swappable battery and will support fast charging as well. This new electric scooter will also have a range greater than 200km on a single charge. At present, no Indian electric scooter provides a range of 200km and the only other company that claims to have a similar product is Ola Electric. It now depends on which product comes first. We also asked Okinawa what the brand perception has been for their customers or those planning to buy electric scooters in India. Jeetender said

As a brand, we are very committed to building strong relationships with our customers. We believe in being there for them throughout the product life cycle and not just while selling the product to them. Okinawa makes sure that there is consistent interaction with the customers so that a long-term relationship can be built with them. Since our inception, we have been able to build that kind of trust by providing quality products and after-sales service. Unlike others, with the help of our strong R&D and engineering, we haven’t faced any major complaints and all our products are doing good in the market. We have been seeing traction from existing customers who have been recommending our products to their friends and colleagues. This is the result of the relationship strengthening that we do with our customers by coming up with multiple initiatives time and again. We engage with them consistently which makes them feel valued. Our brand name is comparatively new in the market as compared to our competitors. Hence, we have built our credibility from scratch without having a lineage. We feel immensely proud to see ourselves flourishing and holding the top stands in the market.

The spec details will be revealed soon and the final appearance design will differ from earlier as it was only a prototype then.

, he added.

Okinawa might definitely want to scale the horizon but it is indeed a tough task given competition like Ola Electric and Bajaj Auto have the money factor on their side. We will have some more exclusive dope on what the company’s future plans are. Keep watching this space for more. Stay safe, stay at home!

