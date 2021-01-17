Exclusive! Okinawa Dual electric scooter key details out: Launching on 21st January

Okinawa's upcoming electric scooter - Dual will be aimed primarily at the B2B segment and we have some exclusive details ahead of its 21st January launch.

By:January 17, 2021 1:25 PM

 

Okinawa is all set to launch its new electric scooter in India. The new model will primarily be aimed at the B2B segment but can be purchased as a private vehicle as well. The upcoming Okinawa Dual will be launched in India on the 21st of January and ahead of the official launch, Express Drives has got some key details of the scooter along with a picture that gives a glimpse of the eco-friendly offering. Okinawa Dual will be a low-speed electric scooter as it will have a top speed of 25 kmph. Thanks to this, you don’t need a driving license and an RC to ride this scooter legally on the roads. Apart from this, talking of the range, the Dual will be able to deliver 120 to 130 km on a single full charge and the battery on this one is detachable for ease of charging. The said figure is quite decent for an electric two-wheeler and since the scooter is aimed at B2B segment, it should facilitate operations among delivery and logistics partners.

Now, talking of the most important part i.e. price. The upcoming Okinawa Dual electric scooter will be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 60,000. Okinawa says that this is the right time to step into the last-mile delivery territory with its new Dual electric scooter. The company believes so with the recent shifts in consumer behaviour over the last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the fact that e-commerce and online purchases have increased substantially across categories.

In other news, Okinawa discontinued its lead-acid electric scooters in December 2020 and is now retailing lithium-ion detachable battery-equipped offerings. We will be riding the Okinawa Dual electric scooter real soon, so keep watching this space for an exclusive first ride review of the same. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our Express Drives official YouTube channel.

