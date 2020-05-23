Exclusive! Okinawa Cruiser electric maxi-scooter to be launched in Q1 FY22 at sub Rs 1 lakh price

The upcoming Okinawa Cruiser electric maxi-scooter will be one of the very few offerings of its kind to go on sale in India, here's why!



Remember the Okinawa Cruiser all electric maxi scooter concept that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo? Now, the company is gearing up to launch the same in the Indian market and we have a launch timeline along with its expected price. During a recent interaction with Jeetender Sharma, Managing Director, Okinawa, Express Drives learnt that the Cruiser electric scooter is set for an India launch during Q1 FY2021-22. During Auto Expo 2020, the company had revealed the specifications of the Cruiser maxi scooter. At the time of its showcase at the biennial event, Okinawa claimed that the scooter will be launched with a top speed of 100 kmph along with 120 km range. However, the company also hinted us that it will be refining the product further in terms of increasing its range and top speed.

Now, very recently, Sharma also tells us that Okinawa is currently working on making some changes in the product and one can expect the scooter to come with an improved top speed and range compared to the aforementioned figures. In terms of features, the Okinawa Cruiser will come with an all digital instrument cluster with Smartphone connectivity. A 4kWh Lithium ion battery will be on offer and the scooter will support fast charging as well. Disc brakes will be employed at both ends and regenerative braking will be on offer for a better range.

Upon asking the price, Sharma also gave us a good idea regarding this and said that the scooter will arrive with a sub Rs 1 lakh price tag. Needless to say, if the company manages to bring the scooter at the said pricing, it will certainly be a value for money offering for the Indian customers. One of the key reasons how the company has managed to keep the pricing of the Cruiser electric maxi scooter competitive is due to the fact that it is now gradually moving towards 100 percent localisation that is in line with PM Modi’s Make-in-India vision. Under the company’s 100 percent localised product line up, the Oki100 electric motorcycle will be the first one to be launched.

In terms of competition, the upcoming Okinawa Cruiser will go up against the likes of its only rival in the all-electric maxi scooter segment namely the Evolet Raptor. More details on the Okinawa Cruiser expected to spill soon, so stay tuned for all the updates!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.