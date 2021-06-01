Exclusive: India’s first electric superbike Emflux One launch plans on hold, here’s why

The Bengaluru-based start-up is currently busy with a lot of things but sadly, the Emflux One is not a part of them. We recently got to know why!

Remember the Emflux One that was showcased to the world at the 2018 Auto Expo? The said model made its public debut at the biennial event as India’s first all-electric superbike and it certainly had some crazy numbers to flaunt in its spec sheet. Emflux One was slated to be launched in India in the year 2020 i.e. last year. Now, with the launch nowhere in sight even today, we at Express Drives reached out to one of our reliable sources who was deeply involved in this project. We have come to know that the company has put India launch plans of the Emflux One on hold as of now and the reasons are many. First and foremost, the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed many businesses on the backfoot, and Emflux Motors is no different.

The company reduced the size of its team due to the unprecedented times last year and hence, was short of staff which is why there was a negative impact on their overall operations. In addition, due to the Covid-19 impact, the company has been unable to find investors, and a few ones that they managed to find had also pulled their hands back. For this reason, Emflux Motors was finding it difficult to sustain their business. That said, in order to keep the momentum going, the brand is currently working on a number of things. First, the start-up entered into the manufacturing and sales of face shields amid the Covid-19 scenario and says the market response and the numbers for this are looking good.

In addition, Emflux Motors is also making and supplying manual and automatic spot-welders to different EV players in the market and both the aforementioned projects are helping the brand survive in the present conditions. Furthermore, Emflux Motors won the Elevate Grant from the Government of Karnataka last year, as a result of which, the company secured an amount of Rs 25 lakh. Under this, the brand is working on an electric three-wheeler project with in-house designed electronics and mechanical parts. Our little birdie further revealed that Emflux Motors will soon be coming out with a new B2C product but this will cater to the non-automotive space. The said product will use the company’s in-house electric motor and circuits. For this particular product, the company has already started building the team again.

Coming back to the Emflux One project, as the mass production of the electric superbike will require huge investments, the brand is unable to proceed in this direction with a lack of funding. Nonetheless, Emflux Motors still looks quite optimistic and believes that there is still a ray of hope as it is trying its best looking for investments and partnerships. That said, if you have been planning to buy the Emflux One and are waiting eagerly for it, your wait will well extend by a few more months. From what we can see, the brand in all certainty might not be able to officially launch its electric superbike and deliver it to the customers before next year.

Emflux Motors had announced during the 2018 Auto Expo that the Emflux One will be limited to just 199 units. The company had also revealed that it will be setting up separate experience centers to sell its electric bike but with the present circumstances, there might be some changes to the said plan. To give you a quick recap of the product, the Emflux One is claimed to touch a top speed of 200 kmph while its claimed range of 200 km is also impressive. The liquid-cooled induction motor is good enough to churn out a peak torque of 84 Nm, thanks to which the bike can sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 3 seconds. Moreover, the One gets Ohlins suspension set up at both ends along with brakes from none other than Brembo.

Certainly, a wait-worthy electric superbike, isn’t it? Fingers crossed!

