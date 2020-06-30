Exclusive! Hero Electric sold 4,900+ scooters during lockdown: Eyes record sales despite Covid-19 pandemic

During the lockdown period, Hero Electric started its sales from 20th April and regarding the online route, the company believes that to be a good thing because it has never received such an overwhelming response in the past. Here is how and why Hero Electric thinks that it will be able to clock its last year's record sales of 50,000 units this year too!

Hero Electric, the pioneer in the electric two-wheeler space in India has sold well over 4,900 units of electric scooter since the start of the lockdown. Our recent interaction with Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric revealed that the company sold an impressive 3,546 units of its electric scooter through the online route. The company attributes this result to three quick schemes that it launched to boost online sales. Gill says that during the lockdown period, Hero Electric got an engagement of close to 28,000 customers who logged into their website, registered themselves and wanted to know more about the products. Moreover, the company received an additional offline booking of 1,400 units through its 380 dealerships that are open from the last 30 days. That said, the company sold a total of over 4,900 scooters during the lockdown period from April to till date. Hero Electric started its sales from 20th April and regarding online sales, the company believes that to be a good thing because it has never received such an overwhelming response in the past.

Hero Electric also started first-of-its-kind engagement process and has done some townhalls with prospective customers. All the customers who have booked a Hero Electric product were invited for a town hall where the management spoke to them in order to educate generically on what is an electric scooter, what are its benefits and address their questions on electric scooters, Hero Electric scooters or otherwise such as the total cost of ownership, maintenance, warranty etc. Talking of the company’s recently launched schemes, Sohinder Gill said that customers who are ultimately buying EV are uncertain about it and during online booking, they cannot touch, feel and ride the product so under the company’s last scheme, a ‘three-day return, no questions asked’ policy was added and this has certainly increased the customer confidence to a great extend.

With this, you can try the vehicle for three full days and if you don’t like it, you can call the dealer and he will take it back and return the money. Gill says that the scheme is getting quite popular and in the last 20 days since the scheme got over, only four scooters have been returned out of which two have been returned and the remaining two have been swapped for a higher model. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Hero Electric believes that if it has one more month to do little more sales, it would end up doing the same as last year if not more.

That said, the company is aiming at selling close to 50,000 units this year that it reported for the previous fiscal too. Gill says that the first few months of the current year were only 40-50% of last year and the recovery is a real difference on the positive side. On the negative side, Gill says that it is four months lost already but believes that the company will have a run rate much higher than the last year and hence, the last year’s figures seem quite approachable.

