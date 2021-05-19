Exclusive: Enigma to launch two electric bikes before Diwali – 150 km range, 150 km/h top speed

Enigma Automobiles is planning to launch two new electric two-wheelers in India – a commuter and a cafe racer-styled motorcycle.

‘Pay only Rs 5 for 80 km’ and ’40 percent cheaper electric scooters’ are only a couple of examples of the headlines written about Enigma Automobiles, an electric vehicle company established in 2015, last year. The company set up by two brothers in Bhopal has a predefined objective and it differs from making as many sales as possible in cities like Delhi or Mumbai. We spoke with Anmol Bohre, co-founder, Enigma Automobiles for an exclusive interview, to find out what it is.

Electric mobility has evolved folds and quite quickly, Bohre explains recalling that the consumer was not educated about the benefits of electric vehicles and there wasn’t much support from the government when Enigma started the business. But now, the interest has pivoted towards the electrification of vehicles.

Enigma started its business with the development, manufacturing and sale of electric three-wheelers and moved on to electric two-wheelers in 2018. The company already has three electric scooters in its lineup and has also signed agreements with e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart to supply for their fleet.

The company uses both lead-acid and lithium-ion battery packs for its electric vehicles. While the BLDC motors are imports from China and lithium-ion cells from a US-based company, Enigma is working on getting the electric motors developed in India before Diwali this year to further increase localisation and the company has developed the rest of the scooters in-house including the BMS (battery management system).

Near future plans

Enigma is planning to launch two new electric two-wheelers in India – a commuter motorcycle and a cafe racer-styled motorcycle. Anmol tells us that the bikes were to be launched in April this year but the current situation entailing the pandemic has pushed their plans further into the year. While the launch will depend on how quickly the scenario normalises but Anmol hopes it will take place before Diwali.

The commuter bike will boast a 3000W motor and deliver a claimed range of about 150 km while ensuring a top speed of 85 km/h. On the other hand, the cafe racer will have a 5000W motor to propel it to a top speed of 150 km/h and a claimed range of 100 km/h. Expect a price tag in excess of Rs 1 lakh on the cafe racer.

Enigma is currently present in the state of Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Kerela and plans to expand to Andhra Pradesh after the lockdown is lifted.

About expansion to metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai, Anmol says that Enigma is focussing more on the rural markets where it sees immense potential. And hence the commuter-style electric two-wheeler was developed that promises longer range. Considering that a person’s average commute around rural towns is about 60-70 km a day, an EV with a range of 100 km and a home charger can bring down operating costs for them in comparison to a traditional motorcycle, Anmol explains.

The cafe racer, on the other hand, will be Enigma’s flagship boasting greater speed and sportier styling.

On the subject of charging infrastructure, Anmol opines that electric two-wheelers can thrive even without a sturdy EV charging-station network spread across cities and highways. To solve charging woes, Enigma plans to offer its electric two-wheelers with the option of portable battery packs as well. In terms of electric four-wheelers, Anmol states that hydrogen fuel technology should be the way forward since its offers greater efficiency in range and also refuelling. But that is a subject for some other time.

