Exclusive: Earth Energy electric cruiser bike’s name, specs, expected price revealed

The production models (a scooter, cruiser and naked bike) will be unveiled on January 26 whereas the actual launch date could be a bit after that.

A start-up that projects a whole lot when it comes to making electric vehicles and especially foraying into something that no other manufacturer offers at present – a cruiser – sounds promising. Meet Earth Energy EV, a Maharashtra-based electric vehicle manufacturer. Founded in late 2017 by Rushi Shenghani, the organisation recently got its seed funding- around Rs 60 lakh for Earth Energy and Rs 2.2 crore for the parent company Grushie Energy Private Limited. The core idea behind starting this 13 shareholder company was to ensure green electric autonomy. In a candid conversation with Express Drives, Rushi gave us details about the company’s facility at Vasai, new vehicles, and of course, the very reason behind you reading this story – the electric cruiser. This electric cruiser will be called EvolveR and was codenamed as B605.

Rushi confirmed that the Earth Energy EvolveR will have a 12kW peak electric powertrain. This powertrain will be supplemented by a 7.2kW Lithium battery. The unveiling will happen tomorrow – January 26. One can expect the EvolveR pricing to be sub-Rs 1.5 lakh. Now, we believe that’s quite tempting given that in the sub-Rs 2 lakh price bracket, India only has three cruisers – the Suzuki Intruder 150 and the Bajaj Avenger series. Speaking of the latter, the EvolveR cruiser’s silhouette looks very much like the Bajaj’s. We checked with Rushi on what was the inspiration behind this bike. Rushi said that the initial prototypes were made on the Bajaj cruiser chassis. However, post the third prototype, the in-house design was used. This ensured a revamp of the chassis as well.

“Our biggest inspiration was to be able to deliver a true cruiser motorcycle that is suited for both daily commutes and laidback weekend trips. It is designed in-house by our able team of designers led by Garvit Munjal who has his Masters in Transportation Design from Milan, Italy.”, says Rushi. The Earth Energy EvolveR as well as other electric models will be made at the company’s R&D and production facility in Vasai on the outskirts of Mumbai. The total production capacity out of the 7500sqft area is currently 1200 units/quarter. Earth Energy are already in the final stages of planning for the greenfield facility that will be built ground-up to produce a total of 65,000 units/annum.

Express Drives is also privy to information that one of the two other electric two-wheelers teased is codenamed the B603 and it will be called EvolveZ. Over a span of 3.5 years, the company has made seven such prototypes. These have undergone 2.5 lakh kilometres worth roadtesting. For almost a year, the EvolveZ has seen an additional test of 15,000km in the UAE. The products look good on paper but what benefit if they aren’t marketed properly or even available through dealers in all major cities. To this, Rushi says

These are completely Made-in-India EVs with reliable spare parts support as opposed to other Chinese brands. All our vehicles are mid-drive motors mated to a suitable drive like a belt in case of scooter and chain drives for the motorcycles. All our colour 5/7-inch instrument clusters are based on advanced SBCs (Single Block Computers) capable of OTA (Over The Air) updates and all our control architecture are fit for FOTA (Firmware Over The Air). We are initially offering a 3.5-year warranty on the battery as standard which can be upgraded by taking an additional extended warranty for two years that will be available from the dealerships. We are planning for a total of 40 dealerships in select geographies by the Q3 2021. Majority of the dealerships will have service centres to cater to the servicing needs for the clients.

Apart from the unveiling of the three electric two-wheelers (cruiser, naked, and scooter) on January 26, 2021, Earth Energy EV will also have the LoadEX LCV. This electric LCV is powered by a 34kW powertrain that runs off a 17kW Li-ion battery pack. The payload capacity will be just over a tonne.

Greedy that we are for nuggets of information, we asked Rushi if there are any long-range sportbikes being planned? Rushi clears the air, amid a bit of disappointment for all of us, that

We are working hard to bring to India in true essence practical, mass-marketed, indigenous and affordable electric vehicles. And a sports bike surely doesn't fit our ethos in true sense.

