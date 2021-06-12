Exclusive! Ather 450X prices slashed by Rs 14,500 as Govt increases FAME II subsidy

In a notification issued yesterday, the DHI said that the incentive for electric two-wheelers in the country is now being hiked from Rs 10,000 per kWh to Rs 15,000 per kWh.

On Friday night, the Department of Heavy Industry (DHI) made some key revisions to the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME II) scheme. In order to be precise, in a notification issued yesterday, the Department of Heavy Industry said that the incentive for electric two-wheelers in the country is now being hiked from Rs 10,000 per kWh to Rs 15,000 per kWh. As a result of these changes, the prices of electric bikes and scooters in the country are set to get reduced in the coming days. Now, Express Drives has come to know through its sources close to the development about the price cut that the Ather 450X electric scooter is going to receive.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter In-Depth Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Our sources have informed us that with the above changes in the FAME II scheme, the electric scooter will get cheaper by Rs 14,500. Ather 450X electric scooter currently retails at a price of Rs 1,46,926 lakh in Delhi. The said figure includes the previous subsidies along with Ather Dot/Portable charger and also performance upgrades. Now, with the aforementioned price cut due to increased subsidy on electric two-wheelers, the prices of the said EV will come down to Rs 1,32,426 in the National Capital. Needless to say, the latest price cut makes the Ather 450X even more desirable.

We recently reviewed the Ather 450X and while many may argue that the electric scooter is priced on a higher side, we believe that it is a value for money product given the performance and features on offer. That said, the latest price decrease shall certainly change the above perception. Also, the reduced prices might also help the company in attracting better sales numbers and footfalls in its showrooms. With the increased subsidies on electric two-wheelers, expect other manufacturers to announce a similar price cut for their products soon.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.