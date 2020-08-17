Exclusive! Ather 450X electric scooter to be launched in these 3 cities in October

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Ather Energy looks quite aggressive in its expansion plans for India and is gearing up to launch its 450X smart electric scooter in three Indian cities in October 2020. Apart from that, the Bengaluru-based start-up also plans to expand its Ather Grid in multiple cities. More details in this exclusive report!

Ather 450X electric scooter is all set to be launched in three Indian cities soon! During our recent interaction with Tarun Mehta, CEO, Ather Energy, Express Drives has learnt that the smart scooter will be launched in Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru in October this year. The deliveries of the scooter shall also begin in the said cities during the same month. If you live in any of the said cities, you can pre-book the Ather 450X through the company’s official website for a full refundable token amount of Rs 2,500. Ather Energy will start rolling out the first batch of the 450X electric scooter in October with full-fledged deliveries taking place in Q3 FY21. Moreover, Ather Energy will also commence the installation of its super-fast chargers in October. The said charger offers a 50 percent faster charging rate compared to the existing chargers.

That said, apart from the launch of the Ather 450X, the company also plans to ramp up the number of public chargers on its Ather Grid charging infrastructure in Chennai & Bengaluru and the said fast chargers will make their way to other cities as well in future. Ather Energy says that as it adds eight new cities, one can expect to see 80 to 100 additional fast chargers this year and some of the existing chargers will eventually be replaced by the latest fast chargers under Ather Grid. The Ather 450X smart electric scooter was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 99,000 (ex-showroom). The said price, however, only includes the ownership of the scooter and for battery leasing, you will have to opt for one of the two subscription plans which Ather calls performance packs.

On the other hand, in case you wish to pay the full price of the scooter upfront, the Ather 450X can be yours for Rs 1.49 lakh and Rs 1.59 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Bengaluru) with the Plus and Pro packs. These prices exclude insurance and registration costs and include everything else with battery ownership too. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

