Exclusive! Ather 450X electric scooter Delhi-NCR launch details: Upto four experience centres coming

Tarun Mehta, CEO, Ather Energy told Express Drives that the company will be coming up with as many as four experience centres in Delhi-NCR region and these will be set up by December this year. Here is how the Bengaluru-based start-up plans to make entry in the National Capital.

Ather Energy is all set to make its entry in the National Capital soon with the launch of the 450X smart electric scooter. During an interaction with Tarun Mehta, CEO, Ather Energy, Express Drives learnt that the Bengaluru-based startup is currently busy finalizing its dealer partner for the Delhi-NCR region and the same should be finalized in the next two to four weeks. The company is looking at one dealer partner that can scale up at multiple locations across Delhi-NCR. That said, Ather Energy has plans to come up with up to four experience centres in the National capital and these are expected to be set up by December this year. Before the start of the new experience centres, Ather Energy is planning to start the test rides of the 450X electric scooter in Delhi-NCR, possibly next month.

Watch our Ather 450X electric scooter video review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Moreover, the deliveries for the Ather 450X in Delhi should begin by the end of this year soon after the official launch. As far as test rides are concerned, the company says that it has a bunch of charging infrastructure hose along with a few partners with the help of which it is planning to start the test rides of the Ather 450X as soon as possible in NCR. Ather Energy is also gearing up to set up Ather Grid – its fast-charging infrastructure in Delhi. Tarun said that by the time the company’s experience centre is up by December, the Delhi-NCR region will get as many as 10 public fast chargers and the number will be ramped up to 60 to 70 in the next one to one and half year.

With the recently announced Delhi EV Policy 2020, Ather Energy confirms that it will pass on the benefits to the customers and hence, one can expect the price of the Ather 450X to be significantly lower in Delhi compared to other cities. Applauding Delhi EV policy, Tarun also stated that since the bulk of the charging of an electric vehicle happens at the home of an individual, creating an incentive for home charging and encouraging for the installation of home chargers can turn out to be a good move. He also suggests that the Government can push apartment complexes to create the availability of more power sockets in their parking lots. Tarun believes that with this one change, the market for electric vehicles can open up multifold.

Ather Energy aims to be in 20 Indian cities by next year. With the new production facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu that will start manufacturing operations before the end of this year, the company will have a combined production facility of close to 1 lakh units a year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.