Exclusive! Ather 450X, 450 Plus Delhi-NCR launch next month: New Hosur factory 3 times scalable

Once launched, the Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters will be priced around Rs 20,000 lesser compared to Bengaluru, thanks to Delhi state EV policy.

Ather Energy recently started operations at its new production facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. During the plant visit, Tarun Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder, Ather Energy shared some insights about the new factory and the company’s electric scooters with Express Drives. Ather Energy’s new Hosur facility is currently spread across an area of 1,23,000 sq ft and the current production capacity stands at 9,200 units a month. Tarun reveals during the interaction that this factory is scalable to 3 times and can be expanded to an additional 2,50,000 sq ft. This can be done by just removing a wall in the existing factory. Moreover, Mehta states that production capacity can be increased further by discovering far more operational efficiencies as the year rolls by. That said, with the aforementioned steps in place, Tarun says that Ather Energy has a path to easily ramp up the production capacity of the new plant to 4 to 5 lakh units per annum from the current 1.10 lakh unit annual capacity.

Ather 450X, 450 Plus waiting period to go down!

With the new factory, Ather Energy also aims to bring down the waiting period of the two electric scooters namely the 450X and the 450 Plus that it is currently selling in India. Currently, Ather Energy is able to deliver scooters to customers in less than a month in most of the cities in which it is operating right now. While the Ather 450 Plus is currently priced at Rs 1.39 lakh, the 450X will set you back by Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru, inclusive of FAME II incentive).

Highest demand for Space Grey colour

Upon asking, which colour option is the highest in demand right now, Mehta reveals that it is the Space Grey shade that tops the list at present. That said, if you order the scooter in the said colour, the delivery might be pushed a few weeks ahead with the overwhelming demand. The other colour options on offer at present are Mint Green and White. There is also a unique black-red paint scheme for the Series1 collector’s edition but it has been sold out!

Ather Energy’s Delhi-NCR launch plans: Electric scooters to be priced lesser

During our interaction, Tarun has confirmed that Ather Energy will be launching the 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters in Delhi next month with full payment option opening up in March 2021 only. A formal announcement on this will be done before the end of this month. Ather Energy has already started setting up its charging infrastructure called Ather Grid in the Delhi-NCR region. Moreover, the company will be coming up with as many as four experience centres for the National Capital Region with the first one opening its doors soon.

The company has already started giving test rides of the electric two scooters in Delhi. Also, with the Delhi EV Policy that aims to offer benefits to the customers buying electric vehicles, Ather 450 Plus and 450X electric scooters will be priced significantly lower compared to other cities. In order to be precise, these will be cheaper by around Rs 20,000 compared to Bengaluru.

We will soon be bringing a detailed video of Ather Energy’s swanking new production facility, so keep watching this space!

