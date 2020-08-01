Exclusive: 60km range Techo Electra Saathi electric moped launched

The Techo Electra Saathi is an electric moped that has a 25kmph top speed, 3-4 hours charging time, ample storage spaces, and regenerative braking. Deliveries start from the second week of September 2020

By:Published: August 1, 2020 4:16 PM

We gave you a glimpse of the Techo Electra Saathi electric moped a couple of weeks ago. It is an indigeniously-built scooter from the Pune-based EV maker. Express Drives has now got hold of exclusive details of the new Saathi moped. The Techo Electra Saathi electric moped is priced at Rs 57,697, on-road, Pune. One can book the moped on the company’s website or by dialing +91 9540569569. Deliveries are being promised in the second week of September. Prime amongst the scooter’s features are all-LED headlights, central locking system, anti-theft alarm, smart repair function, front as well as a rear basket, and fast charging. There is a lone variant on offer and it gets telescopic suspension at both ends, 10-inch tubeless tyres mounted on black alloy wheels, drum brakes (the images show discs at both ends, could be a possibility later?) and a three years warranty.

On the subject of warranty, the company offers a 12 month period on the motor and controller. There is also the 1.5 year warranty on the charger. Techo Electra says that the range is 60-70km per charge. The BLDC motor derives power from a 48V 26 Ah Li-ion battery. The scooter weighs less than 50kg sans the battery. We are being told that the moped will take just 1.5 units per charge. That works out to 60km in just Rs 12. The charging time is quoted as 3-4 hours. The scooter measures 1720mm x 620mm x 1050mm in length, width and height. It rides on a steel-reinforced chassis.

Techo Electra Saathi is aimed at those looking at short distance commuting as its top speed is limited to 25kmph. It will take on the Gemopai Miso as well as the upcoming Kinetic Luna electric mopeds. There is also the slightly less expensive TVS XL100 moped with an ICE. Which one will you choose amongst these three?

