Exclusive: 25,000 Pure EV electric scooters sold in 18 months

Pure EV currently has a manufacturing capacity of 70,000 electric scooters per annum and is all set to launch an electric bike in near future.

Pure EV ePluto 7G

Electric vehicle start-up Pure EV has sold 25,000 electric scooters in India in a span of 18 months since the launch of its flagship model – ePluto 7G. The said model offers a top speed of 60 kmph along with a range of up to 120 km on a single full charge. Along with ePluto7G, Pure EV also offers ETrance+ that comes with 1.8 kWh portable battery delivering 65 km of range. In addition, its high-speed long-range model ETrance Neo can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 5 Seconds and its 2,500 Wh battery gives the vehicle a range of 120 km for a single charge. Thanks to these numbers, Pure EV has registered a 600 percent growth in Year-on-Year sales. The company says that 80% of the sales are driven by high-speed variants and through 100% consumer retail sales.

Pure EV ETrance Neo

Pure EV currently has around 100 dedicated branded outlets and each one has a service center with the mechanical workshop and powertrain troubleshooting set-up including the battery. The company currently has a manufacturing capacity of 70,000 electric scooters per annum and is all set to launch an electric bike in near future. Along with this, Pure EV is also planning to double its production capacity in the upcoming year. In addition, Pure EV also launched a one-of-its-kind Extended Warranty policy for its customers that covers key powertrain components such as the battery, motor, and controller for all of the products.

Pure EV says that it has developed in-house expertise in lithium battery technology with highly efficient controllers and motors at IIT Hyderabad Research Park. Rohit Vadera, Chief Executive Officer, Pure EV said that that recently achieved sales milestone is a significant one in the journey of the company and this is a testimony to the relentless focus that the company has kept in developing one of the best battery technologies for the Indian conditions.

