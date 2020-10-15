Exchange any petrol scooter with Gemopai electric scooters: CredR to facilitate price quotation

While exchanging the scooter, CredR will offer instant quotes for old petrol scooters thus reducing the upfront cost of Gemopai electric scooters.

CredR, an omnichannel used two-wheeler marketplace, has collaborated with Gemopai, a maker of electric two-wheelers for the exchange of any petrol-based two-wheelers with a new Gemopai electric scooter. While exchanging the scooter, CredR will offer instant quotes for old petrol scooters thus reducing the upfront cost of Gemopai scooters.

Customers will need to bring in their old petrol two-wheelers for an inspection and valuation at any Gemopai showroom. An instant price quote/estimate will be generated through the proprietary pricing application powered by CredR. To complete the transaction, CredR will verify the documents and the health of the petrol version of the two-wheeler.

The exchange price will then be adjusted against the final cost of the new Gemopai scooters. Currently, the program is available in Delhi/NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur and will soon be expanded across India.

India’s electric mobility landscape is going to change dramatically post COVID-19 pandemic and the sales are expected to rise. As the sales of overall two-wheelers will see a boom, there will also be a rise in sales of second-hand e-two wheelers. Currently, electric mobility contributes to less than 1% of the two-wheelers market that can only increase from here, Sasidhar Nandigam, Chief Strategic Officer, CredR said.

With the upcoming festive season, we expect this partnership to further drive the demand for our vehicles and increase the awareness about alternate means of transportation among petrol 2W owners and consider EVs, Gemopai Electric Co-Founder & Managing Director, Amit Raj Singh, said.

CredR has recently joined hands with Ampere EV and Ather electric scooters for a similar two-wheeler exchange program. CredR has also tied up with Bengaluru bike-based rental company Bounce to provide refurbished two-wheelers for lease and sale through Bounce’s platform.

