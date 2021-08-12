Evtric Motors launches 110 km-range electric scooter for delivery at EV Expo 2021

Evtric's new electric scooter takes about three and a half hours to charge. It claims a range of over 110 km on a single charge with two swappable lithium-ion battery options.

(L-R) Prashant Shete, Director, Sandeep Prajapat, Director and Manoj Patil, Founder & MD

EVTRIC Motors, a new venture in electric vehicle space, showcased its B2B E-Delivery Scooter in the low-speed category at the EV Expo 2021 recently held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The model boasts considerable space with added carrier options that fit the requirements of the last-mile delivery purposes. Clocking a speed of 25 km/h, the scooter will be fit for deliveries for local businesses. It features 12-inch tubeless tyres, and a loading capacity of 150 kg.

The scooter takes about three and a half hours to charge. It claims a range of over 110 km on a single charge with two swappable lithium-ion battery options.

EVTRIC Motors’s array of products at EV Expo 2021 was an end-to-end showcase covering requirements of various segments be it domestic rides, or the B2B sector. The brand also presented its recently launched products – EVTRIC Axis and EVTRIC Ride.

The brand has already started onboarding dealers and is determined to have its presence in Maharashtra, Gujrat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi- NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal in fiscal 2021-22 as a part of its initial expansion plan.

In related news, Yulu – an e-mobility service provider – launched earlier this month the Yulu DEX, an electric scooter last-mile purposes of delivering food, grocery and medicine. The company states that it has partnered with several food/goods delivery providers to deploy up to 10,000 Yulu DEX across Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi in the first phase by December 2021.

The company states that the Yulu DEX has been specifically designed to reduce the fatigue of the gig workers. It is expected to reduce the operating costs of delivery executives by almost 35-40%. Being a zero-emission vehicle, Yulu DEX would also contribute to the reduction of air pollution.

