EVTRIC Motors expands its network to 100+ dealerships in six months

The EV startup is aiming to add even more touchpoints to its network by the end of the year. The state of Karnataka and Maharashtra have proven to be successful markets for EVTRIC.

EV startup EVTRIC Motors is quickly expanding its reach across the country. Within the last six months, the company has opened more than 100 dealerships in India. They have plans to expand their dealership network from 110 to 350 by the end of 2022. There will be a special focus to expand more through East India and South Indian states in Phase II.

Currently, EVTRIC scooters are available in major states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, West Bengal and Bihar. Out of these, the two states bringing in the most number of sales for EVTRIC Motors are Maharashtra and Karnataka. The brand also has dealerships in Tire II and Tier III cities, including the most interior parts of the country.

“Despite COVID-19 pandemic forcing globally integrated automotive industry to pump the brakes hard, our brand with the sincere efforts of our employees has slowly weaved a strong network in almost every important state and city of India,” said Manoj Patil- Founder and MD EVTRIC Motors.

The company began their journey with two electric scooters – Axis and Ride, with the latter being their best-selling product to date. This humble electric two-wheeler has a top speed of 25kmph and a claimed range of 75km per charge. They have further expanded their catalogue to include a total of seven different EV two-wheelers which cater to the different needs and requirements of customers. At the EV Indian Expo, EVTRIC had shown three new models to the public. Both slow speed, as well as high-speed scooters, are part of their arsenal that can reach a top speed of 100kmph. EVTRIC scooters are approved by iCAT and are made in India. They have an in-house robotic welding chassis manufacturing and building and on the path to achieving 100 per cent made in India products.