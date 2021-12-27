EVTRIC launches three new high-speed electric scooters: Top speed & range

EVTRIC Motors states that it has established a network of 70 + distributors pan India. It targets to reach a mark of 150 distributors until the fiscal end.

EVTRIC Motors, an electric vehicle startup, showcased three electric two-wheelers in high speed category – EVTRIC Rise, EVTRIC Mighty and EVTRIC Ride Pro at the EV India Expo 2021 held at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida. The brand states that it has established a network of 70 + distributors pan India. It targets to reach a mark of 150 distributors until the fiscal end. It has a considerable presence in Maharashtra, Gujrat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Delhi- NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal in fiscal 2021-22.

EVTRIC electric two-wheelers

EVTRIC Rise – The Rise is the first motorcycle-style high speed electric two-wheeler in the manufacturer’s lineup. The brand has equipped the bike with a 3.0 kWh Lithium-ion, detachable battery. It claims a top speed of 100 km/h and a range of over 120 km on a single charge.

EVTRIC Mighty – EVTRIC states that the Mighty high-speed electric scooter offers a mix of bling and comfort. It claims a maximum speed of 70 km/h and a range of 90 km on a single full-charge.

EVTRIC Ride Pro – Another high speed electric scooter unveiled by EVTRIC, the Ride Pro claims a top speed of 75 km/h and a range of 90 km. EVTRIC Ride Pro is the advanced version of the previously launched EVTRIC Ride scooter by the brand that had entered the market in August this year.

“We have designed this product array further to in-depth market research and customer feedback. EV is new in India and there is so much to be done, however, if customer mindset is not taken into sincere consideration, the overall growth rate of the industry will only get dent. Therefore, we are a customer first brand, and are presenting the products on the lines that meet the expectations in terms of unique features, eye-catching design, and fine technology,” Manoj Patil, Founder & MD, EVTRIC Motors, said.