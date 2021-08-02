EVTRIC Axis, Ride electric scooters with 75km range, detachable batteries launched

Apart from these EVs, the company is also readying bicycles, electric scooters, EV motorcycles, and electric three-wheelers.

The scooter on the left is the Axis while the one on the right is the Ride.

After announcing its plans of getting into the electric two-wheeler business a few months ago, EVTRIC has now launched its first two EVs. The EVTRIC Axis as well as Ride electric scooters are low-speed and are priced at Rs 64,994 and 67,996, ex-showroom. These scooters are targeted at the youth and small families, respectively. Apart from these EVs, the company is also readying bicycles, electric scooters, EV motorcycles, and electric three-wheelers. The EVTRIC Axis is offered in four colours – mercury white, Persian red, lemon yellow, and emperor grey while the Ride is available in deep cerulean blue, Persian red, silver, nobel grey, and mercury white. One can order the electric scooters online at the company’s website, as well as quickrycart.com, atiyaselectric.com, and ewheelers.in. In its first phase, the company will deliver the electric scooters in Delhi, Gurgaon, Pune, Aurangabad, Bangalore, Tirupati, and Hyderabad.

Also Read EVTRIC Motors to invest Rs 100cr in India: New electric scooter launch soon

Within the next six months, plans are on to start dealerships in 28 states. The brand has already started onboarding dealers and is determined to have its presence in Maharashtra, Gujrat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi- NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal by the end of fiscal 2021-22 as a part of its initial expansion plan. A Lithium-ion battery, that is detachable, is used in the electric scooters. The company says that the charging time of the scooters is just 3.5 hours using a regular charger. One can get up to 75km range on a single charge. The 250W motor ensures that the scooters reach a top speed of 25kmph thereby not requiring them to be registered or the rider to have a riding license.

Prime features include LED headlights, 12-inch tubeless tyres, side stand sensor, reverse park assist, digital instrument console and 190mm ground clearance. A two year battery warranty is also on offer with these electric scooters

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.