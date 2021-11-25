EVRE to install 1,000 EV chargers in 12 cities, partners with Lets Transport

The phase-wise implementation will include EVRE setting up 200 charging stations in Bengaluru, 200 in Delhi NCR and the rest in cities including Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad amongst others by end of 2022.

LetsTransport, a Bengaluru-based tech-logistics company, has partnered with EVRE, an EV Charging infrastructure provider, to provide parking and charging infrastructure for its 1,000-strong fleet across 12 cities. Under the partnership, EVRE will set up 1,000 EV charging stations across India in the next six months, which will be utilised by LetsTransport and other EV fleet owners.

LetsTransport has an active fleet of over 1,00,000 vehicles and they are moving towards building a 100% EV fleet. In October 2021, LetsTransport announced their fleet augmentation with 1000 electric vehicles to drive cost optimization and sustainability. They recently partnered with several OEMs to build a robust EV fleet for their last-mile logistic services.

In order to complement this EV fleet across 12 cities, EVRE will design, manufacture and execute the operation and maintenance of the EV charging infrastructure. The technology for all the chargers, existing and upcoming, is owned and operated by EVRE.

In this partnership LetsTransport will help in demand assessment of where EVRE should set up charging stations for higher utilisation. Further, the space for parking and charging this EV-fleet in 12 cities will be provided by EVRE.

The phase-wise implementation will include EVRE setting up 200 charging stations in Bengaluru, 200 in Delhi NCR and the rest in cities including Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad amongst others by end of 2022.

Over these months, the two companies will work together to strengthen charging infrastructure across the cities mentioned and ensure access to this infrastructure to support the expanding commercial EV fleet of LetsTransport.

In September this year, EVRE announced partnership with Park+, a parking solutions brand, for establishing 10,000 EV charging stations across India over two years. The long-term partnership will include collaboration in acquiring spaces for setting up smart charging and parking hubs for the logistics and people mobility segments.

