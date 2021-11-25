EVRE to install 1,000 EV chargers in 12 cities, partners with Lets Transport

The phase-wise implementation will include EVRE setting up 200 charging stations in Bengaluru, 200 in Delhi NCR and the rest in cities including Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad amongst others by end of 2022.

By:November 25, 2021 3:02 PM
electric vehicles are cleaner than ice cars - study

LetsTransport, a Bengaluru-based tech-logistics company, has partnered with EVRE, an EV Charging infrastructure provider, to provide parking and charging infrastructure for its 1,000-strong fleet across 12 cities. Under the partnership, EVRE will set up 1,000 EV charging stations across India in the next six months, which will be utilised by LetsTransport and other EV fleet owners.

LetsTransport has an active fleet of over 1,00,000 vehicles and they are moving towards building a 100% EV fleet. In October 2021, LetsTransport announced their fleet augmentation with 1000 electric vehicles to drive cost optimization and sustainability. They recently partnered with several OEMs to build a robust EV fleet for their last-mile logistic services.

In order to complement this EV fleet across 12 cities, EVRE will design, manufacture and execute the operation and maintenance of the EV charging infrastructure. The technology for all the chargers, existing and upcoming, is owned and operated by EVRE.

Also read: Audi India to install up to 100 chargers across country by year-end: More details

In this partnership LetsTransport will help in demand assessment of where EVRE should set up charging stations for higher utilisation. Further, the space for parking and charging this EV-fleet in 12 cities will be provided by EVRE.

The phase-wise implementation will include EVRE setting up 200 charging stations in Bengaluru, 200 in Delhi NCR and the rest in cities including Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad amongst others by end of 2022.

Over these months, the two companies will work together to strengthen charging infrastructure across the cities mentioned and ensure access to this infrastructure to support the expanding commercial EV fleet of LetsTransport.

In September this year, EVRE announced partnership with Park+, a parking solutions brand, for establishing 10,000 EV charging stations across India over two years. The long-term partnership will include collaboration in acquiring spaces for setting up smart charging and parking hubs for the logistics and people mobility segments.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2022 Ford Ranger is here: Wider & looks rad!

2022 Ford Ranger is here: Wider & looks rad!

Delhi Govt bans entry of petrol & diesel transport vehicles till Dec 3: CNG, EVs, allowed

Delhi Govt bans entry of petrol & diesel transport vehicles till Dec 3: CNG, EVs, allowed

Next-gen Hyundai Verna (India-bound) spied on test internationally

Next-gen Hyundai Verna (India-bound) spied on test internationally

Volkswagen extends service support for flood-affected customers in South India

Volkswagen extends service support for flood-affected customers in South India

Hyundai launches 3rd-edition of H-Social Creator program under 'Beyond Mobility' campaign

Hyundai launches 3rd-edition of H-Social Creator program under 'Beyond Mobility' campaign

2022 Audi Q5 Facelift: All you need to know about this premium SUV

2022 Audi Q5 Facelift: All you need to know about this premium SUV

Magenta to invest Rs 250 crore to set up EV manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu

Magenta to invest Rs 250 crore to set up EV manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu

Oppo files trademark registration: Plans to enter Indian EV market

Oppo files trademark registration: Plans to enter Indian EV market

Psychopaths drive German cars, claims 3Gem's study

Psychopaths drive German cars, claims 3Gem's study

Volkswagen Taigun gets a marginal price hike: Check out new prices here

Volkswagen Taigun gets a marginal price hike: Check out new prices here

Hyundai Alcazar variants rejigged: New 7-seater AT variants launched

Hyundai Alcazar variants rejigged: New 7-seater AT variants launched

Greaves Electric Mobility opens its biggest EV factory in Tamil Nadu: Details

Greaves Electric Mobility opens its biggest EV factory in Tamil Nadu: Details

Audi India to install up to 100 chargers across country by year-end: More details

Audi India to install up to 100 chargers across country by year-end: More details

2021 EICMA: Royal Enfield unveils SG650 Concept showcasing future of RE design

2021 EICMA: Royal Enfield unveils SG650 Concept showcasing future of RE design

MSTI opens Vehicle Scrapping & Recycling unit in Noida: 200-minute process explained

MSTI opens Vehicle Scrapping & Recycling unit in Noida: 200-minute process explained

2021 Audi Q5 Facelift launched in India: Priced from Rs 58.93 lakh

2021 Audi Q5 Facelift launched in India: Priced from Rs 58.93 lakh

New Suzuki Avenis 125: All you need to know about this TVS NTorq rival

New Suzuki Avenis 125: All you need to know about this TVS NTorq rival

2021 EICMA: Royal Enfield unveils 120-year special edition Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650

2021 EICMA: Royal Enfield unveils 120-year special edition Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650

Toyota Belta unveiled for overseas markets: Reworked Maruti Suzuki Ciaz or more?

Toyota Belta unveiled for overseas markets: Reworked Maruti Suzuki Ciaz or more?

2022 Skoda Slavia: All you need to know about this new mid-size sedan

2022 Skoda Slavia: All you need to know about this new mid-size sedan