EVRE and Park+ to set up 10,000 EV charging stations across India by 2023

EVRE, an EV charging infrastructure company, and Park+, a parking solutions brand, have announced their partnership for establishing 10,000 EV charging stations across India over two years. The long-term partnership will include collaboration in acquiring spaces for setting up smart charging and parking hubs for the logistics and people mobility segments.

While EVRE will conceptualise design, manufacture, establish, operate and maintain the EV charging infrastructure, Park+ will arrange for and manage the real estate aspect of the hub. Park+ is already live in 1000+ apartments, 250+ corporate and 30+ malls.

These stations will be established across high-demand areas like shopping complexes, residential townships, malls, hotels and Corporate tech parks helping in higher utilisation of the EV chargers.

The phase-wise implementation will include setting up 300 charging hubs in Delhi NCR by the end of the year, 100 in Bengaluru and 100 in Mumbai and Pune, leading to building ground-up charging infrastructure for increasing density of stations in a build-up for increased EV adoption in the urban communities. The partnership entails customised revenue-sharing model for each hub with respect to its elements including the property category and location among others.

This unique partnership provides an incentive to all the stakeholders involved – the EV user, infrastructure provider, Park+ and EVRE by leveraging these high-footfall incentivised parking spaces. In a cyclic manner, these hubs will go a long way to accelerate EV adoption in the country, Krishna K Jasti, Co-Founder, EVRE, said.

It is extremely important to choose the right locations to set up EV charging stations as only then the utilisation can go high. This is where Park+ is helping EVRE with high footfall locations from its 5000+ parking locations across India, Amit Lakhotia, Founder and CEO, Park+ said.

