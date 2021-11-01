EVRE, Freshworld collaborate for 500 EV chargers across 12 cities

Over the next few months, as FreshWorld expands to new cities, EVRE will provide the support to park and charge this dedicated EV fleet with its existing and upcoming infrastructure at respective locations.

EVRE, an electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure provider, has partnered with Bengaluru-based fruits and vegetables retail company FreshWorld to provide electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to fruit and vegetable vending e-carts in Bengaluru. FreshWorld owns and operates an EV fleet for the last-mile delivery of its products through the hub & spoke model, where EVRE will provide the charging and parking infrastructure to this extensive fleet in the cities of operations.

During the first phase of the long-term partnership, EVRE will support FreshWorld with 100 charging stations for its EV fleet of 150 EVs on Bengaluru. EVRE will lease the land, provide the parking and charging infrastructure, operate & maintain, and take care of the insurance, safety and security of these hubs.

The partnership is pegged to support a 1,000 strong EV fleet with 500 charging stations across 12 cities by 2022 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and others.

“The only challenge being faced by a unique retailer like us was the support infrastructure to reach out to the wider audience. With this hurdle out of way, we are looking forward to achieve our mission for pan-Indian operations while minimising our carbon footprint,” Rajiv Rao, Founder and CEO FreshWorld, said.

“This is another milestone in our journey as we are partner another important player in the EV ecosystem that mutually strengthens our 600-strong EV charging stations network across the country. Backed by another partnership, we are firm and steadfast in our goal to achieve the 50,000 mark by end of 2023,” Krishna K Jasti, Co-Founder and CEO of EVRE, said.

