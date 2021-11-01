EVRE, Freshworld collaborate for 500 EV chargers across 12 cities

Over the next few months, as FreshWorld expands to new cities, EVRE will provide the support to park and charge this dedicated EV fleet with its existing and upcoming infrastructure at respective locations.

By:November 1, 2021 5:19 PM

EVRE, an electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure provider, has partnered with Bengaluru-based fruits and vegetables retail company FreshWorld to provide electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to fruit and vegetable vending e-carts in Bengaluru. FreshWorld owns and operates an EV fleet for the last-mile delivery of its products through the hub & spoke model, where EVRE will provide the charging and parking infrastructure to this extensive fleet in the cities of operations.

During the first phase of the long-term partnership, EVRE will support FreshWorld with 100 charging stations for its EV fleet of 150 EVs on Bengaluru. EVRE will lease the land, provide the parking and charging infrastructure, operate & maintain, and take care of the insurance, safety and security of these hubs.

Over the next few months, as FreshWorld expands to new cities, EVRE will provide the support to park and charge this dedicated EV fleet with its existing and upcoming infrastructure at respective locations.

The partnership is pegged to support a 1,000 strong EV fleet with 500 charging stations across 12 cities by 2022 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and others.

“The only challenge being faced by a unique retailer like us was the support infrastructure to reach out to the wider audience. With this hurdle out of way, we are looking forward to achieve our mission for pan-Indian operations while minimising our carbon footprint,” Rajiv Rao, Founder and CEO FreshWorld, said.

“This is another milestone in our journey as we are partner another important player in the EV ecosystem that mutually strengthens our 600-strong EV charging stations network across the country. Backed by another partnership, we are firm and steadfast in our goal to achieve the 50,000 mark by end of 2023,” Krishna K Jasti, Co-Founder and CEO of EVRE, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki sales down by 33% in October 2021: Semiconductor shortage affects production

Maruti Suzuki sales down by 33% in October 2021: Semiconductor shortage affects production

BYD e6 all-electric MPV launched in India at Rs 29.15 lakh: Price, specs, range & more

BYD e6 all-electric MPV launched in India at Rs 29.15 lakh: Price, specs, range & more

In images: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 custom-built as a bobber with Star Wars-themed striping

In images: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 custom-built as a bobber with Star Wars-themed striping

October 2021 bike, scooter sales: Bajaj Auto reports 14 percent decline, maintains exports leadership

October 2021 bike, scooter sales: Bajaj Auto reports 14 percent decline, maintains exports leadership

2022 Kawasaki Z650RS launched in India: Costs Rs 41,000 more than Z650

2022 Kawasaki Z650RS launched in India: Costs Rs 41,000 more than Z650

Nissan India clocks 254 per cent growth: Wholesales 6,917 units

Nissan India clocks 254 per cent growth: Wholesales 6,917 units

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio starts reaching dealerships ahead of launch

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio starts reaching dealerships ahead of launch

'Electric vehicle registrations more than CNG & hybrids in Delhi in recent months'

'Electric vehicle registrations more than CNG & hybrids in Delhi in recent months'

Next-gen Ather Grid 2.0 fast chargers launched: Free charging till December 2021

Next-gen Ather Grid 2.0 fast chargers launched: Free charging till December 2021

2022 Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs F250: Top five key differences explained

2022 Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs F250: Top five key differences explained

Ather Energy launches 'OATs for Champions' in response to Rajiv Bajaj's dig, Ola joins in too!

Ather Energy launches 'OATs for Champions' in response to Rajiv Bajaj's dig, Ola joins in too!

Ola Cars announce India's biggest pre-owned car festival: Get discounts of upto Rs 1 lakh

Ola Cars announce India's biggest pre-owned car festival: Get discounts of upto Rs 1 lakh

Six in 10 buyers wait for discounts to buy vehicles

Six in 10 buyers wait for discounts to buy vehicles

Interview: Zac Hollis, Brand director, Skoda Auto India

Interview: Zac Hollis, Brand director, Skoda Auto India

Sales of used cars rising faster than new cars

Sales of used cars rising faster than new cars

Honda to enter battery-sharing business by mid-2022: Will cater to three-wheelers only

Honda to enter battery-sharing business by mid-2022: Will cater to three-wheelers only

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio: 5 big changes over outgoing model

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio: 5 big changes over outgoing model

Skoda Slavia to make its world premiere in India on November 18: Launch details

Skoda Slavia to make its world premiere in India on November 18: Launch details

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL revealed: AMG DNA with cabriolet attire

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL revealed: AMG DNA with cabriolet attire

2022 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: All you need to know about the new Pulsars

2022 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: All you need to know about the new Pulsars