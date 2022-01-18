EVRE charging hubs are now fast-charging enabled: Can charge up to 80 EVs at once

All 52 charging hubs of EVRE are now fast-charging enabled, and select charging hubs are also capable of serving 80 EVs at once.

EVRE, India’s one of the leading EV charging infratech players, has announced that all of its 52 charging hubs will now be fast-charging enabled. The EVRE charging hubs will now feature AC chargers of 3.3 kW with industrial/domestic 3-pin sockets, along with DC fast chargers, which will be available for all of its consumers, including fleet operators and private car owners. Select charging hubs of EVRE are also capable of serving 80 EVs at once.

These charging hubs operate on a tech-enabled framework specially developed by EVRE, ensuring a hassle-free charging infrastructure for its consumers. The charging stations are unmanned and offer single-window access to the services via EVRE mobile application. The hubs are operated via an advanced cloud-based setup, capable of handling dynamic load and creating a one-stop shop for all sorts of EV users.

For added convenience for the fleet owners, EVRE has a one-web dashboard that lets the fleet owners access management services like real-time monitoring and smart-key management systems for enhanced security of the vehicles. EVRE is also focussing on improving the overall customer experience with the help of technology.

Moreover, EVRE’s charging stations come with much-required amenities, like Eat and Charge facility, retiring rooms, smart parking and charging options and more. The company is also offering insurance coverage for drivers against any hazard to drivers while using the facility. Interestingly, these tech-enabled charging hubs of EVRE are also equipped with solar charging infrastructure.

Commenting on this partnership, Krishna K Jasti, Co-Founder and CEO of EVRE said, “We aim to provide one-stop charging solution for both commercial fleet owners and retail customers, offering them with seamless experience at a one-stop-shop. The idea is to create a smart and integrated base for both B2B and B2C networks in the country that will be much more than just a charging stop. Contributing with an intelligent framework and world-class manufacturing smart hardware, EVRE is developing a robust charging infrastructure in the country to satiate the demand across cities with its technologically-enhanced hubs.”