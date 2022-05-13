EVR Motors partners with Badve Group to manufacture electric motors for EVs in India

EVR Motors has partnered with Badve Group to manufacture electric motors in India. The company’s RFPM electric motors will be used for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

EVR Motors, an Israeli start-up, has partnered with Badve Group, one of India’s leading automotive system manufacturers, to manufacture electric motors for EVs in the country. Under the new strategic partnership, Badve Group will manufacture EVR’s proprietary Trapezoidal Stator – RFPM electric motors in India. These electric motors are claimed to measure half the weight and size of the competing electric motors and provide superior power and torque.

EVR’s motors are designed for two-wheelers and three-wheelers, as well as light commercial vehicles, and are said to weigh less than half compared to similar power radial flux motors. In the three-wheeler segment, the collaboration will address both commercial and passenger vehicles markets (L3 and L5 categories), which the company says are poised for strong growth in India in the coming years.

Badve Group has already initiated the joint development and localization process at one of its facilities in Pune for manufacturing the EV motors and is currently developing prototypes to cater to Indian OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). The company plans to ramp up its production to an annual capacity of 0.5 million units by mid-2023 to meet the rising EV demand.

Commenting on this occasion, Sumedh Badve, President, EV Division of Badve Group, said, “We are very excited about our partnership with EVR motors. The ground-breaking EVR technology and our proven manufacturing expertise coupled with our strategic long-term customer relationships will ensure the success of this partnership. We are fully confident that these motors are best suited for adoption in the multi-terrain Indian landscape and will provide an enthralling experience to Indian riders.”

Opher Doron, CEO of EVR Motors, added, “Together with other recently announced agreements, this partnership will expand our total addressable market to encompass the most significant OEMs in the strongest e2 vehicle market sectors in India. EVR is proud of the trust our customers place in us and our technology, and of the opportunity to play a significant role in electrifying Indian mobility.”

