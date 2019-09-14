Evolet Hawk fully-faired electric sports bike to be launched only once the dealer network has been established pan-India

Evolet recently launched three new electric scooters in India. The company also showcased its future range of products. These included the Hawk - a fully faired motorcycle, Falcon - an all-road street bike as well as the Raptor - electric max-scooter. Evolet spoke with Express Drives and confirmed that these vehicles will be part of their next phase launch. While tests are being conducted on all three models, as we speak, the company clarified that it will want a pan-India dealership support and network before new launches are done. Speaking of which, Evolet says that they have dealerships coming up in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajashtan, Maharashtra, Telangana and Delhi NCR. They will expand all across India in a phased manner. The tentative time frame given for the launch is Q1 2020. The localisation percentage in the vehicles is expected to reach 80 per cent by the time the launch happens.

While the company hasn't divulged much details about the product as a whole, we understand that the Hawk will have similar specs to the scooters. This will mean a Li-ion battery that is swappable as well as a brushless motor. The top speed is likely to be restricted to below 85kmph while the range will be a healthy 150km. There are disc brakes at both ends but given the top speed, we expect to only see CBS on the motorcycle. Moreover, there are 17-inch multi spoke alloy wheels on offer and will most likely have MRF rubber on them. There is a fully digital instrument console on offer, along with the Evolet app that will let the rider know vital statistics even when they aren't in close vicinity of the bike. From the images and what we've seen before, it is clear that the bike will get a 3-piece handlebar, split seats and grab rails.

The Hawk will likely beat the Emflux One which was scheduled to be the country's first electric fully-faired sports bike. However, Emflux told us that their product could only be ready by late 2020. In the meanwhile, the Evolet product is expected to be a lot more affordable than the Emflux One (Rs 6 lakh. estd).