Evolet electric vehicles: German technology, new models, service schedules and costs explained

Rissala Group is a big name in the hospitality, wellness as well as progressive culture. The Gurgaon-based brand has now dipped its hands into the electric vehicle segment in India. They launched the Evolet range of electric vehicles a couple of weeks ago. We caught up with Evolet and asked them a few questions which you as an electric vehicle will have. Who are they, will they just wind up, warranty on the products and future plans, are some of the questions we asked them.

Express Drives: Give us a brief about the company, board of directors and investors?

Evolet: The company has made its entry into electric mobility for the first time by launching Evolet, e-scooters in India on September 4, 2019. The company is run by professional board of directors. The company president is Kamaljeet Kataria, a full time businessman and is assisted in operations by Col. Ajay Ahlawat and Sqn Ldr Prerana Chaturvedi both veteran defense officers.

ED: How much investment has gone in the company?

Evolet: We have heavily invested in the research, development and building IT infrastructure to support our complete plant production at Bilaspur, Haryana and Hyderabad, India. Our Bilaspur facility two-wheeler facility is approx.1 lakh Sq Ft. in size and our Electric Bus manufacturing facility situated in Hyderabad is spread over 2 Lakhs Sq. Ft. We have allocated budget of approx. Rs 150 crores to start our pan-India operations and production and we are making the investments in a phased manner.

ED: What is the production capacity of the Bilaspur plant and can it be ramped?

Evolet: The Bilaspur plant production capacity is 300 units per day, and to match the increasing demand from customers we can go up to 1100 scooters on a single day. However the entire infrastructure in the plant has the capability to produce up to 3,00,000 units per annum which will be gradually scaled up. Our Hyderabad unit has a capacity to produce 1000 buses per year.

ED: How much localisation has been achieved in the products? What all components are imported and from where?

Evolet: Most of our components in power train segment have been designed with the German technology and those are the key component for manufacturing of our scooters. Localisation is an ongoing process and approximately 60 per cent localisation will be done by end of this FY.

ED: What is the maintenance schedule, service cost (estimated) for the Polo and other scooter models?

Evolet: The maintenance schedule is 1000km or 30 days whichever is earlier. IOT enabled scooters will prompt customers through the Evolet App when service is due.

1st and 2nd free service

3rd and 4th paid service

5th and 6th free service

7th and 8th paid service

9th and 10th free service

11th and 12th paid service.

Service labour cost is around Rs.1200 per year for all electric two- wheeler models that are being sold now. Spares will be extra.

ED: Any other new three or four-wheeler vehicles that we can expect from Evolet?

Evolet: Our future product range has already being displayed for full public view during our launch event held on September 4, 2019. These new models will be available at our dealership showrooms in a phased manner commencing from the next financial year.They include the Hawk (fully-faired model). In addition we have two more models ‘Raptor’ an electric maxi-scooter with extended range and ‘Falcon’ an all road street bike.

ED: Any export plans?

Evolet: Yes, we do have plans for exports also. We have identified certain key markets in Asia Pacific and Middle East where we will start exporting by Dubai, Nepal, Sri lanka, Africa and Bangladesh by 2020.

ED: How much additional does the customer pay for the fast charger? When a customer buys the scooter, does the company fit a charging station at his home or workplace?

Evolet: The charger provided with the vehicle is tested and developed to optimise battery life, however the customer can opt for the fast charger at an additional cost of Rs 3500.

ED: If someone stays on the 10th floor and doesn't have a charging point in the basement, how will he/she charge the vehicle?

Evolet: These batteries can be charged by connecting them to simple 5 amp sockets hence it obviates the necessity for installing any new charging station. In addition our Lithium battery is swappable i.e it can be removed from the scooter and charged indoor at the customers home or workplace. We are also fully prepared to participate in the development and installation of charging stations of 5 and 15 ampere as per the growing customer requirement in housing as well as office complexes.

ED: Battery warranty for all the products launched and their estimated replacement time as well as cost, please.

Evolet:

a) Our chargers are compatible with normal 5A/15A socket which are commonly available at all locations.

b) For VRLA batteries 12 months (6+6) ( first six months complete replacements including warranty while remaining months service)

c) For Li-ion batteries, three years subject to no malpractice / external servicing from unauthorised dealer in vehicle as recommended by company and also customer has only company-recommended charger or fast charger.

d) For other components like Controller / Charger / Motor, 18 months subject to vehicle used as per company's guidelines (for both VRLA & Li-ion models).

Spokesperson for Evolet: Ajay Ahlawat and Prerana Chaturvedi