Evoke all-electric motorcycle spotted in India: 130 kmph top speed, 200 km range & more!

0-100 kmph acceleration time for the recently spotted Evoke all-electric bike is claimed to be six seconds while the top speed is pegged at 130 kmph. Here is what all the Evoke e-bike has to offer!

Image source: Tesla Club India (Twitter)

Evoke Motorcycles had unveiled the 6061 all-electric bike in August and one of the bikes from the said manufacturer has now landed on Indian soil. That said, expect the aforementioned e-bike to be launched officially in the Indian market in the coming weeks. The name of the recently snapped electric bike is currently unknown. The all-electric bike in question has been snapped with a typical streetfighter styling with a high-slung profile. One can see a rounded headlamp upfront that looks like an all-LED unit. Moreover, the fuel tank looks quite beefy along with a sharp tail end with split rear body grab rails. The instrument cluster on this motorcycle is an all-digital unit. The riding position looks quite comfortable too, all thanks to the flat handlebar and centrally positioned footpegs. Some of the specifications of the Evoke all-electric bike have been out as well and according to the leak, the bike will offer a top speed of 130 kmph along with an impressive range of up to 200 km.

Image source: Tesla Club India (Twitter)

Talking of power and torque, these are 25.1hp and 116.6Nm respectively. 0-100kmph acceleration time is claimed to be six seconds. A lot of Chinese electric two-wheeler makers have been making their entry in the country and Evoke is also expected to follow the same. Currently, the launch date and pricing of the said model are a mystery but as the bike ready to be launched, you can expect an official announcement in the coming days. Once launched, the said Evoke model will be the fastest electric bike to go on sale in India.

More details on the Evoke electric bike expected to spill soon, so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Image source – Tesla Club India (Twitter)

