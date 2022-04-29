EVI Technologies & DRIIV collaborate to develop battery swapping system for electric 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers

Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation wing of IIT Delhi and EVI Technologies will be implementing a battery swapping station in the campus to understand user behaviour and challenges for the service.

EVI Technologies (EVIT) has developed the Battery Xchange System (BXS) under the Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation, IIT Delhi’s Sustainable E-Mobility vertical. The BXS will be installed at IIT’s Delhi campus to serve electric three-wheelers that ply inside the campus only.

The BXS offers the EV user to exchange their discharged battery for a fully-charged one in just two minutes. Currently, the BXS is being implemented for electric rickshaws to understand the challenges and user behaviour associated with the service. The concept design will be kicked-off by May this year, and manufacturing of the exchange stations will be taken up once standardisation is introduced on the design and specifications of the battery. Also, the BXS offers the user the convenience to book a charged battery and locate the swapping station via a mobile application.

Shipra Misra, CEO DRIIV, adds “E-mobility is a strategic focus area of DRIIV (Delhi S&T cluster, an initiative of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India) and through forging such industry-academia partnerships, we are working towards addressing battery and charging infrastructure related challenges to deliver on the National Electric Mobility Mission”.

Prof. B K Panigrahi, Head- CART, IIT Delhi and the PI of the Sustainable e-mobility theme, said, “The product concept is in line with the user requirements, but the only thing yet to be finalized is the battery standardization, on which the country’s think tanks are working to finalize it.

Speaking on the development, Rahul Soni, Head-Projects, EVI Technologies, said, “The USP of our product is that the algorithm has been written in such a distinct way that different types of batteries (i.e. different chemistry based batteries) can be charged using our solution. “EV manufacturers have not given any exact standards for the batteries, and until, the battery swapping policy will not be standardized by the government as per the size for electric two and three-wheelers there is no use of introducing it in the open market” said Mr. Soni when asked plans of launch of BXS.

