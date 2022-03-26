EVI Grid application launched for one-stop EV charging solutions

EVI Technologies has launched its mobile application, EVI Grid, to provide one-stop EV charging solutions to its customers. The app is now available for downloads on the Google Play Store.

EVI Technologies, an EV charging solutions infrastructure company, has launched its mobile application to provide one-stop EV charging solutions. Touted as EVI Grid, this application is now available for downloads on the Google Play Store for Android users. The company says that EVI Grid is a personalized mobile app that enables its users to find the nearby compatible EV charging point for electric vehicles.

This mobile application will help the users to locate nearby EV charging stations, navigation, slot booking, and online payment. It is also said to display the number of charging points available at the station, charging tariff, operator’s contact info, the status of the charging station, and access hours. EVIT was incubated by Electropreneur Park, funded & supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

The company offers several EV chargers that mainly function through the user authentication process via mobile app upon being downloaded by a verified user/operator. EVI Technologies has installed EV chargers in 17 cities, including Delhi-NCR, Rampur (HP), Patna, Ranchi, Raipur, Dantewada, Hyderabad, Thane, Madurai, Trivandrum, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Haldwani, Rudrapur, Hapur, Shillong, Sonipat. EVI says that its advanced software allows its users to even book a charging slot by viewing the nearest available charging station through Google Maps.

Commenting on the launch of the “EVI Grid app”, Rahul Soni, Head Projects, EVIT, said, “EVI Grid stands to be a tailor-made app for an EV user, providing multiparametric facilities. EVI Grid works on the internationally recognised technology that is based on connecting different charge point operators (CPO) to the electric mobility service provider (eMSP) by means of Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPI). Consequently, the EV user is equipped to connect with the maximum possible chargers in a city.”

He further added, “The company’s vision is aimed at providing a user-friendly interface at each step – locating, reserving, and payment, for each charging session. An EV Owner with (2W, 3W, or 4W) needs to register on the EV Grid app using one’s email id and password and can book the charging slots in advance for a hassle-free and comfortable experience.”

