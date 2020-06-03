Every 50th customer to get a free Hero Electric scooter: How to get yours

Hero Electric has already recommenced its dealership operations in green zones and select orange zones as per the Government directives in numerous cities across India earlier this week. The company has re-opened around 300 outlets with all the necessary safety & hygiene protocols and the dealers have also implemented all the measures to sanitize the showrooms and vehicles regularly.

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown, Hero Electric has announced some exciting offers for the customers to keep the momentum going. Under the brand’s recently launched “Keep your air as clean as this” campaign, the company aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. An interesting part of this campaign is that Hero Electric is offering the product booked absolutely free of cost to every 50th customer. Apart from this, every other online customer gets a cash discount of Rs 3,000 on Hero Electric vehicles. The online booking scheme is valid between 1st June to June 20th and will be applicable to all Hero Electric models except Flash lead acid, Glyde and the Velocity. Moreover, all online buyers who buy Hero Electric electric vehicles will be eligible for a lucky draw for 10 electric push scooters – Glyde – as a complimentary gift. The booking amount is Rs 2,999 and since a significant portion of Hero Electric’s sale comes from referrals, customers will be offered a Rs 1,000 voucher as a token of appreciation.

In order to offer better convenience, multiple dealers have also started home delivery. All Hero Electric dealers are instructed to deep-sanitize the products before delivery, at home and at the dealership as well. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

