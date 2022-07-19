Eveium, an e-mobility brand has launched three electric scooters in India called Cosmo, Comet, and Czar, priced between Rs 1.44 lakh and 2.16 lakh, ex-showroom.

Ellysium Automotives-owned EV brand Eveium has launched three electric scooters in India, named Cosmo, Comet, and Czar, priced at Rs 1.44 lakh, Rs 1.92 lakh, and Rs 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The bookings for the e-scooters are open at Rs 999 across EVeium dealerships.

The Cosmo electric scooter comes with a 2000 W motor, which helps the scooter reach a top speed of 65 kmph and a range of 80 km. The company claims that the scooter’s 30Ah lithium-ion battery pack can be fully-charged in 4 hours while the scooter itself is available in five colours: Bright Black, Cherry Red, Lemon Yellow, White, Blue, and Grey.

Eveium Cosmo

The Eveium Comet e-scooter gets a 50Ah battery pack with a 3000 W motor that can help the scooter accelerate to a top speed of 85 kmph. The battery pack can be fully charged in 4 hours while offering a range of 150 km. The Comet comes in six colour options: Shiny Black, Matt Black, Wine Red, Royal Blue, Beige, and White.

The Czar gets a 42Ah battery, however, gets the most powerful motor amongst the three rated at 4000 W. The scooter has a top speed similar to that of the Comet, 85 kmph and a range of 150 km while being able to fully charge its battery pack in 4 hours. Exterior colours include Glossy Black, Matt Black, Glossy Red, Light Blue, Mint Green, and White.

Eveium Czar

All three scooters get three drive modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport), keyless start, anti-theft feature, an LCD instrument console, regenerative braking, mobile connectivity, find my vehicle feature, real-time tracking, over-speed alert, geofencing, and more. The Comet and Czar get an addition reverse mode.

Commenting on the launch, Muzammil Riyaz, Partner & Promoter, Eveium, said, “Currently, the Indian EV industry needs committed players who strengthen the market with quality products so that it sustains and grows further at the same time. We are sure that the products will get a good response from the market, and will contribute towards the larger vision of eMobility.”