EV Spec Comparo: Audi E-Tron vs Mercedes-Benz EQC vs Jaguar I-Pace

The Audi E-Tron range has finally arrived in India. But how does it stack up against its rivals the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Jaguar I-Pace, we find out in a Luxury Electric SUV Spec Comparison.

The Audi E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback electric SUVs have finally been launched in India. But it faces competition from the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Jaguar I-Pace. While all three e-SUVs are priced fairly evenly, we find out in a technical spec comparison, which of these electric vehicles offers what in terms of performance, at least on paper. The Mercedes-Benz EQC is only offered in the ‘400’ variant while the Jaguar I-Pace is offered in three trims, but a single electric drivetrain option. The E-Tron has been launched in three versions, a base-spec E-Tron 50 along with the E-Tron 55 and E-Tron Sportback 55. The E-Tron 55 and the Sportback 55 models offer nearly identical performance, but the Sportback, with its sloping roof design, is a touch higher in price.

E-Tron vs EQC vs I-Pace – Battery Size

All three models use a skateboard architecture having the battery pack placed under the floor with electric motors at the front and back on the axles. In most aspects, the Audi sandwiches the entire competition. In terms of battery capacity, the EQC and the I-Pace offer 80 and 90 kWh Lithium-Ion battery packs respectively. The E-Tron 50 uses the smallest one of the lot at 71.2 kWh, but the E-Tron 55 models feature the largest 95 kWh battery pack.

E-Tron vs EQC vs I-Pace – Performance

All three SUVs offer a dual-motor all-wheel-drive set-up featuring an electric motor at each axle. But it is the Mercedes-Benz EQC that packs the biggest punch. However, even with Boost Mode in the Audi E-Tron 55 giving out 400hp and 664Nm of torque, the Jaguar I-Pace accelerates the fastest. In top speed, all three cars are fairly evenly matched.

E-Tron vs EQC vs I-Pace – Electric Lifestyle

The Audi supports all the way up to a 150 kW DC fast charger, while EQC supports up to 110 kW and the I-Pace up to 100 kW. When it comes to driving range, the E-Tron 50 goes the least farthest on a single charge. The E-Tron 55 models on the other hand claim up to 483 km on a single charge, the highest of the lot. This is despite the fact that the Audi is the heaviest of the three electric SUVs.

E-Tron vs EQC vs I-Pace – Price

As far as price is concerned, all three models are evenly matched when you consider driving range and battery capacity. You quite literally get what you pay for. The E-Tron 50 is the least expensive at Rs 1 crore. The E-Tron Sportback is the most expensive at Rs 1.17 crore. The Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Jaguar I-Pace slot squarely in the middle.

