Kids can influence EV sales: Peugeot survey finds children key in making EV buying decision

Despite their young age, many children of the ones surveyed have inquired about what an EV is and why their parents aren't buying one

Image for representational purpose

Younger generations, as it turns out, are more aware of the threats climate change poses to our planet and believe that electric vehicles could help reverse the situation. Whether or not you are convinced that they will, your kid is either going to convince you or is planning to. A new survey conducted by French car manufacturer Peugeot reveals that kids play a crucial role in parents’ buying decisions on whether or not to bring home an electric car.

A recent survey carried out in the UK revealed that over two-thirds of 1,250 children responded that electric vehicles or plug-in vehicles are beneficial for Earth. The survey also found that more than half of the parents of the kids covered in the survey said that their children have expressed a desire for them to buy an EV.

Children between the ages of seven to 12 years are increasingly asking their parents to become more environmentally conscious. Even younger ones have enquired about what an EV is and why doesn’t their family have one.

Of the total number of kids, 77.2 percent stated that their parents asked them before making a major purchase decision. This points to views of children being a key factor in EV buying decisions.

“It’s great to see the next generation of car buyers so interested in fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, and to know that they understand the positive impact these vehicles have on the environment,” said David Peel, Managing Director of Peugeot UK, in a press statement. “With this in mind, it’s really positive to see through our research how influential children are in the purchase decisions their parents make.”

