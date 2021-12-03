EV project progressing, first product by Mar 22: Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp said its electric vehicle (EV) project is progressing as per plans and is set to launch its first EV product by March 2022. The Chittoor manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh will produce the EVs.

By:December 3, 2021 10:28 AM
Hero Motocorp makes the largest motorcycle logo in the world

 

Hero MotoCorp said its electric vehicle (EV) project is progressing as per plans, and the Chittoor manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to produce the EVs.

The teams at Hero MotoCorp are focused on working across the entire EV eco-system, such as battery technology and battery management systems, powertrain, telematics, analytics & diagnostics and charging infrastructure, it said.

Swadesh Srivastava has recently been appointed to head Hero MotoCorp’s emerging mobility business unit (EMBU), which is set for the launch of the first EV product by March 2022.

Swadesh joined recently and had worked with tech-enabled companies such as Apple, Intel, Ola Electric and Flipkart, and had received his PhD & MS from the University of Minnesota and BTech from IIT-Madras.

While announcing Q2 results last month, the company had said in keeping with its vision — Be the Future of Mobility — Hero MotoCorp is committed to bringing sustainable mobility solutions to its customers and accelerating its focus on producing EVs as an integral part of its product portfolio.

Hero MotoCorp and Taiwan’s smart mobility innovation company, Gogoro, had in April this year announced a strategic partnership to establish a joint venture (JV) to bring the latter’s battery swapping platform to India, collaborate on EV development and bring Hero-branded and Gogoro Network-powered vehicles to market.

The largest two-wheeler maker in the country reported a 43% drop in its wholesales in November 2021. The company said that delay in harvesting due to the late withdrawal of monsoon in many parts of the country, impacted the demand post the festive season. With the economy gradually opening up, coupled with several other positive indicators, such as encouraging farm activity, confident consumer index and marriage season, a swift revival in sales is expected in the fourth quarter, it said.

Commodity prices, which are showing some signs of softening aided with the reduction of excise duty on fuel and increased spending on Capex programmes by the government, is likely to bring back the momentum in the two-wheeler industry.

Hero MotoCorp recently announced further strengthening of  its leadership by appointing experts on its board of directors, including Rajnish Kumar — former chairman of State Bank of India.

The company has also appointed Vasudha Dinodia, an entrepreneur who founded the boutique chocolate start-up, Choko La, in 2005, as a non-executive director on the company’s board. Camille Tang — an expert on finance, retail, technology and artificial intelligence  – was also appointed as an independent non-executive director.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Audi cars to get expensive by up to 3 percent from 1st January: Here's why

Audi cars to get expensive by up to 3 percent from 1st January: Here's why

Honda announces to enter battery sharing service in India: New subsidiary registered

Honda announces to enter battery sharing service in India: New subsidiary registered

Mercedes-Benz India delivers 1000+ cars with 'Retail of the Future': Bags 2,000+ confirmed bookings

Mercedes-Benz India delivers 1000+ cars with 'Retail of the Future': Bags 2,000+ confirmed bookings

Maruti Suzuki sales dip for fourth consecutive month: 19% YoY drop recorded for Nov 21

Maruti Suzuki sales dip for fourth consecutive month: 19% YoY drop recorded for Nov 21

Toyota Kirloskar Motors records 53 per cent hike in domestic sales for last month

Toyota Kirloskar Motors records 53 per cent hike in domestic sales for last month

2022 KTM RC 390 officially teased: India launch soon

2022 KTM RC 390 officially teased: India launch soon

Car Sales November 2021: Maruti, Honda, Hyundai report decline, Tata Motors up

Car Sales November 2021: Maruti, Honda, Hyundai report decline, Tata Motors up

Bounce Infinity electric scooter launched at Rs 36,000 but here's a catch

Bounce Infinity electric scooter launched at Rs 36,000 but here's a catch

Maruti Suzuki cars to become expensive by January 2022: Here's why

Maruti Suzuki cars to become expensive by January 2022: Here's why

Upcoming Cars in India in December 2021: Celerio CNG, Tiguan, BMW iX, and more

Upcoming Cars in India in December 2021: Celerio CNG, Tiguan, BMW iX, and more

Genesys International launches 'Digital Twin' 3d mapping program: Claimed to improve driving & navigation experience

Genesys International launches 'Digital Twin' 3d mapping program: Claimed to improve driving & navigation experience

Kia Carens officially teased: World Premiere in India on 16th December

Kia Carens officially teased: World Premiere in India on 16th December

Bajaj Auto starts testing new electric scooter: Could be Chetak-based Husqvarna Vektorr

Bajaj Auto starts testing new electric scooter: Could be Chetak-based Husqvarna Vektorr

BMW iX electric SUV's India launch date out: Specs, range, charging time detailed

BMW iX electric SUV's India launch date out: Specs, range, charging time detailed

2022 Skoda Karoq Facelift unveiled: Gets fresh design and more features

2022 Skoda Karoq Facelift unveiled: Gets fresh design and more features

BMW XM Concept SUV revealed with earth-moving 1000 Nm torque

BMW XM Concept SUV revealed with earth-moving 1000 Nm torque

Chapter 1 of Hyundai Explorers flagged off: Aimed at offering unique driving experience to SUV customers

Chapter 1 of Hyundai Explorers flagged off: Aimed at offering unique driving experience to SUV customers

9th-gen Suzuki Alto drops veil in Japan: It's not coming to India

9th-gen Suzuki Alto drops veil in Japan: It's not coming to India

2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched in India: Price, specs, changes explained

2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched in India: Price, specs, changes explained

Nissan Magnite XV Executive trim to launch soon: Spotted at dealer yard

Nissan Magnite XV Executive trim to launch soon: Spotted at dealer yard