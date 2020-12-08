EV modification: Mahindra e2o souped up to go as fast as Hyundai Kona electric car

Meet Mahindra e2o 'Type R', as it has been rechristened by the team at Northway Motorsport, and for very good reasons, including the fact that it is now nearly as fast as a Hyundai Kona EV.

By:December 8, 2020 2:31 PM
modified mahindra e2o electric car

There were custom shops that could transform your car inside and out, and now there are also those that can transform them from traditional petrol-powered vehicles to EVs. That is precisely what Northway Motorsport had been up to along with tweaking EV powertrains for better range but now they’ve created a pint-sized electric car that looks as humble as a stock Mahindra e2o but goes like a gazel.

Meet Mahindra e2o ‘Type R’, as it has been rechristened by the team at Northway Motorsport, and for very good reasons. The e2o has been long off production and is an entry-level electric car that does not really focus on performance figures. But with the ‘Type R’, performance is what makes it stand out. So much so that it is now faster than a Tata Tigor EV, Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, and nearly as fast as a Hyundai Kona EV.

The project resulted in a Mahindra electric car that can do a top speed of 160 km/h. Imagine going full chat on a KTM RC 390 and an e2o keeps up. While the idea sounds good, it will be perilous driving such a car at such a speed and perhaps will not be okay with the authorities either. The car now produces 750 Nm of torque at its wheels and has a four-speed semi-automatic gearbox. The powertrain has been tweaked primarily for speed but even so the cost to run it would be Rs 1 per km.

Also read: Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Other hardware changes include new brakes, adjustable suspension, and new wheels with low-profile tyres. The e2o Tyre R also gets Internet-connected features accessible through a smartphone app and voice.

On the outside, the e2o has been given a subtle makeover with a black grille, and flashy yellow strips above the grille and the bumper. It gets a larger floating infotainment screen and bucket seats.

EV modification: Mahindra e2o souped up to go as fast as Hyundai Kona electric car

