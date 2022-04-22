EV fires: Gadkari asks firms to recall defective products, warns of penalty

“If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered,” said Nitin Gadkari.

In view of repeated instances of electric two-wheerlers catching fire, the government has advised manufacturers of such vehicles to recall all products belonging to defective batches immediately or face heavy penalties.

Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday the government has constituted an expert committee to enquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps. In a series of tweets, he said: “Several mishaps involving electric two wheelers have come to light in last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents. If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered.”

“Based on the reports, we will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies. We will soon issue quality-centric guidelines for electric vehicles,” he added.

He also reminded the e-vehicle manufacturers that the government was committed to ensure safety of each and every commuter.

The government had in March ordered a probe into the incident of Ola Electric vehicle catching fire in Pune.

The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) is investigating the circumstances that led to the incident to suggest remedial steps.

It is feared that such incidents could bring down the growth of the EV industry in India . According to an estimate, domestic electric two-wheeler sales are expected to reach million units in FY23.