EV batteries that charge 60 times faster: Aluminium-ion tech offers EV range breakthrough

Image: Graphene Manufacturing Group

A clean technology company based in Australia Graphene Manufacturing Group (GMG) has stated that its graphene aluminium-ion batteries can charge up to 60 times faster than lithium-ion batteries that are currently considered the best solution to electric mobility. The company also claims that the new tech will hold three times the energy of the best aluminium-based cells, also be long-lasting, safer and have a lower impact on the environment in comparison to traditional batteries.

GMG could roll out the graphene aluminium-ion coin cells in the market later this year or early next year, along with plans to launch automotive pouch cells in early 2024.

GMG develops energy storage products using its own production process that produces GMG graphene from methane and not mined graphite, which the company says is high-quality, tuneable, has low contaminants and offers low input costs. The material can be used in anything from watches to phones, laptops up to electric vehicles and grid storage battery systems.

The company along with the University of Queensland announced a research agreement to develop graphene aluminium-ion cells in April. The data from the initial experiments at the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology has been released.

The graphene aluminium-ion batteries could offer a charge time that is up to 22 to 60 times faster than lithium-ion batteries.

Testing and research are continuing in the field but a license agreement has already been signed between GMG and Uniquest – University of Queensland commercialisation company. Customer testing is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The real differentiator about these batteries is their very high power density of up to 7000 watts/kg, which endows them with a very high charge rate. Furthermore, graphene aluminium-ion batteries provide major benefits in terms of longer battery life (over 2000 charge/discharge cycles testing so far with no deterioration in performance), battery safety (very low fire potential) and lower environmental impact (more recyclable), Dr Ashok Nanjundan, GMG’s Chief Scientific Officer, said.

