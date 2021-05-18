EV batteries that charge 60 times faster: Aluminium-ion tech offers EV range breakthrough

GMG develops energy storage products using its own production process that produces GMG graphene from methane and not mined graphite, which the company says is high-quality

By:Updated: May 18, 2021 1:06 PM
Image: Graphene Manufacturing Group

A clean technology company based in Australia Graphene Manufacturing Group (GMG) has stated that its graphene aluminium-ion batteries can charge up to 60 times faster than lithium-ion batteries that are currently considered the best solution to electric mobility. The company also claims that the new tech will hold three times the energy of the best aluminium-based cells, also be long-lasting, safer and have a lower impact on the environment in comparison to traditional batteries.

GMG could roll out the graphene aluminium-ion coin cells in the market later this year or early next year, along with plans to launch automotive pouch cells in early 2024.

GMG develops energy storage products using its own production process that produces GMG graphene from methane and not mined graphite, which the company says is high-quality, tuneable, has low contaminants and offers low input costs. The material can be used in anything from watches to phones, laptops up to electric vehicles and grid storage battery systems.

The company along with the University of Queensland announced a research agreement to develop graphene aluminium-ion cells in April. The data from the initial experiments at the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology has been released.

Also read: 1000 km range with this electric car battery! Log9 Materials bets on aluminium fuel cells

The graphene aluminium-ion batteries could offer a charge time that is up to 22 to 60 times faster than lithium-ion batteries.

Testing and research are continuing in the field but a license agreement has already been signed between GMG and Uniquest – University of Queensland commercialisation company. Customer testing is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The real differentiator about these batteries is their very high power density of up to 7000 watts/kg, which endows them with a very high charge rate. Furthermore, graphene aluminium-ion batteries provide major benefits in terms of longer battery life (over 2000 charge/discharge cycles testing so far with no deterioration in performance), battery safety (very low fire potential) and lower environmental impact (more recyclable), Dr Ashok Nanjundan, GMG’s Chief Scientific Officer, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Ather 450X video review: Real-world range, performance, top speed, charging, ownership costs

Ather 450X video review: Real-world range, performance, top speed, charging, ownership costs

Covid-19 effect: KTM India extends service, warranty period till July 31, 2021

Covid-19 effect: KTM India extends service, warranty period till July 31, 2021

MBRDI helps procure 110 oxygen concentrators as part of Covid-19 relief by Mercedes-Benz

MBRDI helps procure 110 oxygen concentrators as part of Covid-19 relief by Mercedes-Benz

Noida's first drive-through Covid-19 vaccination centre now open: All you need to know

Noida's first drive-through Covid-19 vaccination centre now open: All you need to know

Okinawa's new electric scooter plant to roll out a million units a year

Okinawa's new electric scooter plant to roll out a million units a year

Hero MotoCorp extends free service, warranty by 60 days amid Covid-19 second wave: All details

Hero MotoCorp extends free service, warranty by 60 days amid Covid-19 second wave: All details

Steelbird International reports 26% growth in FY21: Road to recovery, challenges explained!  

Steelbird International reports 26% growth in FY21: Road to recovery, challenges explained!  

Wireless EV charging while driving: Cornell University research holds promise

Wireless EV charging while driving: Cornell University research holds promise

Apollo Tyres accredited with ISO 17025 for track tests: What it means

Apollo Tyres accredited with ISO 17025 for track tests: What it means

TVS Ntorq clocks 1 lakh unit sales globally: Top 5 features that make it a worthy buy

TVS Ntorq clocks 1 lakh unit sales globally: Top 5 features that make it a worthy buy

Eurogrip brand launched in Europe: Bee Connect scooter tyres to be available in 40 sizes

Eurogrip brand launched in Europe: Bee Connect scooter tyres to be available in 40 sizes

Honda's Joan Barreda wins Andalucía Rally: Sherco TVS, Hero Motorsports finish 2nd & 4th

Honda's Joan Barreda wins Andalucía Rally: Sherco TVS, Hero Motorsports finish 2nd & 4th

This reimagined 250 GT SWB restomod is a bargain 1959 classic Ferrari

This reimagined 250 GT SWB restomod is a bargain 1959 classic Ferrari

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features, details

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features, details

5 most affordable bikes/scooters with ABS in India: From Platina 110 to Apache RTR160

5 most affordable bikes/scooters with ABS in India: From Platina 110 to Apache RTR160

F1 2021: McLaren reveals incredible one-off Gulf Oil livery for Monaco GP

F1 2021: McLaren reveals incredible one-off Gulf Oil livery for Monaco GP

Ather Energy patents new electric maxi-scooter design: Likely to sit above 450X

Ather Energy patents new electric maxi-scooter design: Likely to sit above 450X

Honda 2Wheelers extends free service and warranty due in April and May

Honda 2Wheelers extends free service and warranty due in April and May

Exclusive: Okinawa to launch 3 new high-speed electric scooters/bikes within 2 years

Exclusive: Okinawa to launch 3 new high-speed electric scooters/bikes within 2 years

Riding two-wheeler in 'chappal' illegal! 5 lesser-known traffic rules explained

Riding two-wheeler in 'chappal' illegal! 5 lesser-known traffic rules explained