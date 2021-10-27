Euler Motors launches HiLoad EV: India’s most powerful 3W cargo with six segment-first features

Euler Motors has launched the new Euler HiLoad electric cargo three-wheeler in India. It has been priced at Rs 3,49,999, and the bookings for the same are now open across the country.

Electric commercial vehicle company Euler Motors has today launched its first electric cargo three-wheeler in the Indian market. The new Euler HiLoad electric cargo three-wheeler has been launched in India at Rs 3,49,999. The pre-bookings for the same are now open across the country. The Euler HiLoad EV has been designed in India and the company claims that it is the most powerful electric cargo three-wheeler in the country. Also, at 688 kg, the HiLoad EV has the highest payload capacity across the three-wheeler cargo segment in India, including ICE models.

The Euler HiLoad EV gets a 12.4 kWh battery and has an ARAI-certified range of 151 km on a single charge. Its battery pack comes with an inbuilt thermal management system and liquid cooling technology that allows the vehicle to run efficiently on any gradient and withstand high ambient temperatures, thus offering a long-lasting battery life.

Moreover, it is IP67 certified that makes it water-resistant. It is also equipped with advanced telematics and software assistance for fleet tracking, battery monitoring and real-time charging. The electric motor of this electric cargo three-wheeler produces 10.96 kW of peak power and class-leading 88.55 Nm of torque.

The Euler HiLoad EV is the only vehicle in its class to have 200 mm front disc brakes for better stopping distance and manoeuvrability. The company claims that it has been designed to deliver best-in-class space, payload, power and pick up with the lowest maintenance cost coupled with smart ergonomics for driver comfort. The company has also introduced its new ‘Charge on Wheels’ mobile service station that will provide charge and service to the vehicle at any given location or breakdown point.

It has been launched with three new advanced charging variants, namely home or on-board chargers provided with the vehicles; lightning chargers that can give 50 Km charge in 15 minutes and Charge on Wheels for an enhanced customer experience. Euler Motors is offering 3 year/80,000 km standard warranty on the vehicle while it gets 3 years of battery performance warranty that can be further expanded for two more years.

Commenting on the occasion of its launch, Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors, said, “I am very proud today, not just because we are launching the first product from the Euler Motors stable, but also because this product is set to redefine intra-city logistics in India. HiLoad, is a world-class innovation from India, designed for India, boasting several category-first features. It is ready for the world.”

He further added, “A transition to EVs in the direction that India is already taking, but swift adoption depends on OEMs’ ability to deliver performance and TCO parity, or improvements on these parameters – compared to ICE vehicles. A 360 approach is necessary. Euler Motors is committed to a full stack ecosystem of e-mobility as a service with our new offerings in charging, and maintenance support, in addition to the product itself.”

