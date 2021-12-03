Euler Motors bags order for 1,000 HiLoad EVs from MoEVing: Details

Euler Motors has received an order of 1,000 HiLoad EVs from MoEVing. The new Euler HiLoad electric cargo three-wheeler has been recently launched in India at Rs 3.50 lakh, ex-showroom.

By:December 3, 2021 6:35 PM
Euler HiLoad EV

Euler Motors has recently launched its first electric cargo three-wheeler in the Indian market. The Euler HiLoad EV is claimed to be the most powerful electric cargo three-wheeler in India and it gets a host of segment-first features too. It has been priced at Rs 3.50 lakh and bookings for the same are already open across the country. Now, the company has announced that they have received an order of 1,000 HiLoad EVs from MoEVing, which is a Gurgaon-based holistic technology player focused on full-stack solutions for mass EV adoption. MoEVing is said to deploy these electric three-wheelers across the country.

According to Euler Motors, the deliveries of its HiLoad EVs will commence from December 2021 and it will carry through till the end of next year. With fresh orders from MoEVing, the post-launch order bank for the HiLoad EV crosses 3,500 units, including orders from Flipkart, BigBasket and Udaan. Euler Motors expects to see 5,000 deployments by the end of FY23, commanding around 40-50 per cent market share in the electric CV space. Also, the company says that 100 HiLoad EVs have already been deployed in Delhi-NCR and Bangalore. 

Vikas Mishra, Founder and CEO, MoEVing, said, “India is on the right track with regards to electric mobility, and there is no doubt that commercial logistics will spearhead this transition. Our mission at MoEVing is to grow our electric fleet to 100K by 2025. Euler Motors’ product, HiLoad, is a compelling solution with the technology prowess to the problem of EV adoption in India’s unique scenario. Working towards a future where there are no urban transport emissions, especially due to last-mile logistics, we are excited to deploy HiLoad in our fleet.”  

Euler HiLoad EV

Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors, said, “Euler Motors and MoEVing share a synergy of vision in the EV space, and we are delighted to be partnering with them and further our mission to achieve zero-emission logistics, with unparalleled product, technology and ecosystem solutions. We have already deployed 100 HiLoads on the road within 10 days of the product launch, which is a strong testament of how we are inspiring customer confidence in our product. We aim to demonstrate robust impact, ensure continued TCO and look forward to a solid partnership with MoEVing in the long run.”

