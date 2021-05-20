Etrio Touro now on sale for commercial customers: Dealerships open in these 6 states

Apart from this, there are also plans to bring new products in the three-wheeler space and also to enter the electric four-wheeler LCV segment with a one-tonne offering.

By:Updated: May 20, 2021 12:19 PM

What started as an ICE conversion to an electric company, Etrio has come a long way. The brand has firmly established itself in the EV space down south with many new indigenous electric vehicles. These include the Touro passenger as well as cargo three-wheelers. While earlier these were sold to businesses, now the brand has opened showrooms in six states. These showrooms will cater to the customers who want to either use the three-wheeler as a means of transportation of passengers or goods. The states that have an Etrio dealership now include Delhi, UP, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Orissa. By the end of this financial year, Etrio will add showrooms in over 15 states. It will strengthen its presence in Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, as well as Andhra Pradesh and at the same time, enter Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, and West Bengal.

Apart from this, there are also plans to bring new products in the three-wheeler space and also to enter the electric four-wheeler LCV segment with a one-tonne offering. Etrio claims to have tie-ups with two NBFCs for easy loans and are looking at adding more to this list. The company is also planning to open Etrio experience centres at select cities across the country.

Deepak MV, Co-founder & CEO, Etrio said, “Etrio has always aimed at making a remarkable and sustainable presence. Our constant focus is innovation and efficiency of our product. This dealership presence is in line with our fundamental belief that the real EV adoption would only happen once a typical driver owner sees the three-wheeler EVs as the preferred option over conventional fuel alternatives. With the battle for total cost of ownership in the 3Wh is being won by the EVs, it’s time to build a formidable presence on the ground, create awareness and bring the real 3Wh customer into the EV fold. For this to happen, the most important role shall be played by our dealers. We at Etrio are in for the long haul and are focused on building a national footprint in a phased manner. Over this financial year, we are going to expand in select states and focus on Tier-II cities besides the prominent metros.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Covid-19 effect: Audi India extends service plans, warranty till June 30

Covid-19 effect: Audi India extends service plans, warranty till June 30

Covid-19 Support: Tata Motors extends warranty, free service period for commercial vehicles

Covid-19 Support: Tata Motors extends warranty, free service period for commercial vehicles

How India can become EV superpower with robust vehicles and changes in ecosystem

How India can become EV superpower with robust vehicles and changes in ecosystem

Ola appoints Rakesh Bhardwaj as Group Chief Information Officer

Ola appoints Rakesh Bhardwaj as Group Chief Information Officer

Lexus sells 2 million electrified vehicles: new EV to debut next year

Lexus sells 2 million electrified vehicles: new EV to debut next year

How Indian automakers are helping out with relief measures during second covid surge

How Indian automakers are helping out with relief measures during second covid surge

CEAT extends warranty across lineup by three months due to lockdown

CEAT extends warranty across lineup by three months due to lockdown

Exclusive: Enigma to launch two electric bikes before Diwali - 150 km range, 150 km/h top speed

Exclusive: Enigma to launch two electric bikes before Diwali - 150 km range, 150 km/h top speed

"World's cleanest combustion engine": Meet Achates 10.6-litre, 3-cylinder diesel motor

"World's cleanest combustion engine": Meet Achates 10.6-litre, 3-cylinder diesel motor

More than 2 lakh Royal Enfield motorcycles recalled: Meteor 350, Classic included

More than 2 lakh Royal Enfield motorcycles recalled: Meteor 350, Classic included

Mitsubishi India: End of the road or sliver of hope?

Mitsubishi India: End of the road or sliver of hope?

New Skoda Octavia, Karoq revised India launch timelines out

New Skoda Octavia, Karoq revised India launch timelines out

One-way car rentals rise during Covid-19 pandemic: Automation helps make service efficient

One-way car rentals rise during Covid-19 pandemic: Automation helps make service efficient

Covid-19 Support! Bajaj Auto extends free service till 31st July amid second wave

Covid-19 Support! Bajaj Auto extends free service till 31st July amid second wave

Get up to Rs 3,500 cashback on buying new Honda Hornet 2.0: Explained

Get up to Rs 3,500 cashback on buying new Honda Hornet 2.0: Explained

Ashok Leyland announces measures to provide 24/7 service support to its customers

Ashok Leyland announces measures to provide 24/7 service support to its customers

Founding Chairman of Honda Cars India, Siddharth Shriram, passes away

Founding Chairman of Honda Cars India, Siddharth Shriram, passes away

2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 breaks cover: A worthy R6 successor or just a fully-faired MT-07?

2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 breaks cover: A worthy R6 successor or just a fully-faired MT-07?

TVS Motor Company extends free service & warranty period to next month

TVS Motor Company extends free service & warranty period to next month

CESL places order for 300 Tata Electric Vehicles with 250 km plus range

CESL places order for 300 Tata Electric Vehicles with 250 km plus range