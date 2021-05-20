Etrio Touro now on sale for commercial customers: Dealerships open in these 6 states

Apart from this, there are also plans to bring new products in the three-wheeler space and also to enter the electric four-wheeler LCV segment with a one-tonne offering.

What started as an ICE conversion to an electric company, Etrio has come a long way. The brand has firmly established itself in the EV space down south with many new indigenous electric vehicles. These include the Touro passenger as well as cargo three-wheelers. While earlier these were sold to businesses, now the brand has opened showrooms in six states. These showrooms will cater to the customers who want to either use the three-wheeler as a means of transportation of passengers or goods. The states that have an Etrio dealership now include Delhi, UP, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Orissa. By the end of this financial year, Etrio will add showrooms in over 15 states. It will strengthen its presence in Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, as well as Andhra Pradesh and at the same time, enter Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, and West Bengal.

Apart from this, there are also plans to bring new products in the three-wheeler space and also to enter the electric four-wheeler LCV segment with a one-tonne offering. Etrio claims to have tie-ups with two NBFCs for easy loans and are looking at adding more to this list. The company is also planning to open Etrio experience centres at select cities across the country.

Deepak MV, Co-founder & CEO, Etrio said, “Etrio has always aimed at making a remarkable and sustainable presence. Our constant focus is innovation and efficiency of our product. This dealership presence is in line with our fundamental belief that the real EV adoption would only happen once a typical driver owner sees the three-wheeler EVs as the preferred option over conventional fuel alternatives. With the battle for total cost of ownership in the 3Wh is being won by the EVs, it’s time to build a formidable presence on the ground, create awareness and bring the real 3Wh customer into the EV fold. For this to happen, the most important role shall be played by our dealers. We at Etrio are in for the long haul and are focused on building a national footprint in a phased manner. Over this financial year, we are going to expand in select states and focus on Tier-II cities besides the prominent metros.”

