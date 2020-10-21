Etrio Touro Max, Mini electric three-wheelers launched with these features: Lease plans and more detailed!

Etrio's electric three-wheeler product range does not come with a fixed price as the figures vary on the basis of battery chemistry, payload required, cubic capacity, and also, the number of desired kilometers to be run daily, all depending on customers' suitability.

Etrio has announced the launch of its new electric three-wheeler range under the brand name Touro. The two new cargo variants are aimed at intra-city logistics especially in last-mile delivery applications. The company says that the passenger variants of the said three-wheelers will be launched soon. The company had raised funding of USD 3 million last month to facilitate these launches. Touro electric three-wheeler comes with a bull-inspired signature front grille and gets Etrio’s manufactured brake drums. The company further said that the entire Touro family is going to be completely localized and hence, the same would be eligible for central and state government subsidy. Touro lets the logistics and e-commerce operators supervise vehicle usage and monitor the real-time status of each vehicle including the current charging level.

Moreover, the company claims that the preventive maintenance of Touro electric three-wheeler helps the fleet operators in keeping their fleet in good shape and hence, freeing operators from the agony of fuel theft. Moreover, human issues such as misuse of vehicles or rash driving patterns can be easily identified on the Touro after which suitable countermeasures can be put in place. Etrio says that it is working closely with its B2B customers like LetsTransport, Amazon, Ikea, Big Basket etc. thereby customizing the product basis operational requirements.

The company’s electric three-wheeler product range does not come with a fixed price as the figures vary on the basis of battery chemistry, payload required, cubic capacity, and also, the number of desired kilometers to be run daily, all depending on customers’ suitability. Etrio’s Touro Max and Mini electric three-wheelers will be available on both sales and leasing options. The company says that it will be offering Touro on lease to leading organizations for orders of over 50 units over a three-year contract. The brand has a production capacity of 500 units per month and is looking to scale up the deployment of Touro across India through a mix of outright sales and leasing models.

Currently, the company is undergoing pilot runs at leading e-commerce logistics companies located in cities like Hyderabad, Delhi, and Bangalore. The company is further set to expand its footprint across India in the coming few months as it plans to set up its dealership network in select locations.

