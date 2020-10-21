Etrio Touro Max, Mini electric three-wheelers launched with these features: Lease plans and more detailed!

Etrio's electric three-wheeler product range does not come with a fixed price as the figures vary on the basis of battery chemistry, payload required, cubic capacity, and also, the number of desired kilometers to be run daily, all depending on customers' suitability. 

By:October 21, 2020 10:54 AM

 

Etrio has announced the launch of its new electric three-wheeler range under the brand name Touro. The two new cargo variants are aimed at intra-city logistics especially in last-mile delivery applications. The company says that the passenger variants of the said three-wheelers will be launched soon. The company had raised funding of USD 3 million last month to facilitate these launches. Touro electric three-wheeler comes with a bull-inspired signature front grille and gets Etrio’s manufactured brake drums. The company further said that the entire Touro family is going to be completely localized and hence, the same would be eligible for central and state government subsidy. Touro lets the logistics and e-commerce operators supervise vehicle usage and monitor the real-time status of each vehicle including the current charging level.

Moreover, the company claims that the preventive maintenance of Touro electric three-wheeler helps the fleet operators in keeping their fleet in good shape and hence, freeing operators from the agony of fuel theft. Moreover, human issues such as misuse of vehicles or rash driving patterns can be easily identified on the Touro after which suitable countermeasures can be put in place. Etrio says that it is working closely with its B2B customers like LetsTransport, Amazon, Ikea, Big Basket etc. thereby customizing the product basis operational requirements.

The company’s electric three-wheeler product range does not come with a fixed price as the figures vary on the basis of battery chemistry, payload required, cubic capacity, and also, the number of desired kilometers to be run daily, all depending on customers’ suitability. Etrio’s Touro Max and Mini electric three-wheelers will be available on both sales and leasing options. The company says that it will be offering Touro on lease to leading organizations for orders of over 50 units over a three-year contract. The brand has a production capacity of 500 units per month and is looking to scale up the deployment of Touro across India through a mix of outright sales and leasing models.

Currently, the company is undergoing pilot runs at leading e-commerce logistics companies located in cities like Hyderabad, Delhi, and Bangalore. The company is further set to expand its footprint across India in the coming few months as it plans to set up its dealership network in select locations.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Nissan Magnite 2020 Unveil Live: Expected On-Road Price, Images, Specs, Features, Color Variants, Mileage

Nissan Magnite 2020 Unveil Live: Expected On-Road Price, Images, Specs, Features, Color Variants, Mileage

Book a Honda Activa 6G, Shine and get up to Rs 11,000 off: Here's how!

Book a Honda Activa 6G, Shine and get up to Rs 11,000 off: Here's how!

Great News! Mercedes-AMG now to be Made in India: GLC 43 Coupe first localised model

Great News! Mercedes-AMG now to be Made in India: GLC 43 Coupe first localised model

Festive season benefits: Free accessories, discounts on Gemopai Miso, Ryder electric scooters

Festive season benefits: Free accessories, discounts on Gemopai Miso, Ryder electric scooters

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid revealed with 690hp!

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid revealed with 690hp!

TVS Ntorq SuperSquad edition launched: Avengers-inspired scooter features, price

TVS Ntorq SuperSquad edition launched: Avengers-inspired scooter features, price

SSC Tuatara world's new fastest car at 508kph! Beats Koenigsegg Agera RS record

SSC Tuatara world's new fastest car at 508kph! Beats Koenigsegg Agera RS record

Ather 450 Plus electric scooter's price in India slashed: Buyback program for 450X launched

Ather 450 Plus electric scooter's price in India slashed: Buyback program for 450X launched

Drive a Maruti Suzuki Swift, XL6 without buying it: Subscription through Orix explained

Drive a Maruti Suzuki Swift, XL6 without buying it: Subscription through Orix explained

Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent Edition launched with customizable livery: Priced at Rs 64,470

Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent Edition launched with customizable livery: Priced at Rs 64,470

Nissan Magnite global unveil on October 21: What to expect from Tata Nexon rival

Nissan Magnite global unveil on October 21: What to expect from Tata Nexon rival

All-new Mahindra Thar bookings cross 15,000: Automatic gearbox a big hit

All-new Mahindra Thar bookings cross 15,000: Automatic gearbox a big hit

Tata Nexon EV price hiked: India's first sub-4m compact SUV costlier by this much

Tata Nexon EV price hiked: India's first sub-4m compact SUV costlier by this much

Hero Xtreme 160R price increased: Honda X-Blade rival costlier by this much

Hero Xtreme 160R price increased: Honda X-Blade rival costlier by this much

Used two-wheelers can now be serviced at home: CredR launches mobile app for contactless service

Used two-wheelers can now be serviced at home: CredR launches mobile app for contactless service

Car Discounts October 2020: Now save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai this month

Car Discounts October 2020: Now save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai this month

September 2020 sales: Two-wheelers register 11.64% growth as scooter, bike sales go up

September 2020 sales: Two-wheelers register 11.64% growth as scooter, bike sales go up

Triumph Trident set for a global reveal on this date: All about Triumph's most-affordable triple!

Triumph Trident set for a global reveal on this date: All about Triumph's most-affordable triple!

Maruti Suzuki Swift limited edition launched: Get these features for Rs 25,000 more

Maruti Suzuki Swift limited edition launched: Get these features for Rs 25,000 more

Maruti Suzuki Jimny India Spy shot: Mahindra Thar rival spotted in Manesar

Maruti Suzuki Jimny India Spy shot: Mahindra Thar rival spotted in Manesar