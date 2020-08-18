Etrio’s electric Tata Ace with 120 km range: India’s first retrofitted eLCV

Etrio's e-LCV based on Tata Ace is priced at Rs 7.75 lakh (on-road, Delhi) and can compete in the marketplace with a diesel counterpart on the total cost of ownership.

Etrio, an electric vehicle start-up, today launched the country’s first retrofitted electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV). The company states it has a production capacity of 5000 vehicles annually at its 30,000 sq ft manufacturing facility based out of Hyderabad. Through retro fitment, more than over 20 lakh Tata Ace LCVs can have a new lease of life with 5+ years of life extension, the company claims. The process includes selecting a vehicle through a 150-point checklist followed by the removal of the internal combustion engine parts. This is followed by mechanical and electrical retro fitment processes. The vehicle is tested for quality before being rolled out for customers.

Retro fitment revives the earning of the driver owner by saving almost 60% of the operational expenses and transforms a diesel-powered LCV into a green vehicle. This will not only reshape the e-commerce logistics space but also have a deeper impact on the EV ecosystem, Deepak MV, Co-founder & CEO, Etrio said, adding that Etrio has already received interest for over 1200 eLCVs.

Etrio’s eLCV will be powered with a 20 kWh lithium-ion battery on a 96 V system and has a certified range of 120 km. The vehicle with a rated motor power of 15 kW delivers a torque 120 Nm and can overcome a gradient of 7 degrees.

Etrio Track, a telematics app, provides critical health metrics at a vehicle and component level, enables key safety features including geo-fencing, remote immobilisation and delivers data-driven insights through unique driver scorecards to drive operational efficiency. The e-LCV pricing starts at Rs 7.75 lakh (on-road, Delhi)

Etrio was founded in 2017 and now has a wide range of electric vehicles including two, three and four-wheelers. Today, its portfolio has EV products across a payload ranging from 75 kg to 750 kg including new electric three-wheeler, new electric two-wheeler and a retrofitted e-LCV.

