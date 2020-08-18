Etrio’s electric Tata Ace with 120 km range: India’s first retrofitted eLCV

Etrio's e-LCV based on Tata Ace is priced at Rs 7.75 lakh (on-road, Delhi) and can compete in the marketplace with a diesel counterpart on the total cost of ownership.

By:Updated: Aug 18, 2020 6:35 PM

Etrio, an electric vehicle start-up, today launched the country’s first retrofitted electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV). The company states it has a production capacity of 5000 vehicles annually at its 30,000 sq ft manufacturing facility based out of Hyderabad. Through retro fitment, more than over 20 lakh Tata Ace LCVs can have a new lease of life with 5+ years of life extension, the company claims. The process includes selecting a vehicle through a 150-point checklist followed by the removal of the internal combustion engine parts. This is followed by mechanical and electrical retro fitment processes. The vehicle is tested for quality before being rolled out for customers.

Retro fitment revives the earning of the driver owner by saving almost 60% of the operational expenses and transforms a diesel-powered LCV into a green vehicle. This will not only reshape the e-commerce logistics space but also have a deeper impact on the EV ecosystem, Deepak MV, Co-founder & CEO, Etrio said, adding that Etrio has already received interest for over 1200 eLCVs.

Etrio’s eLCV will be powered with a 20 kWh lithium-ion battery on a 96 V system and has a certified range of 120 km. The vehicle with a rated motor power of 15 kW delivers a torque 120 Nm and can overcome a gradient of 7 degrees.

Also read: After electric cargo three-wheelers, Omega Seiki to introduce electric two-wheelers & pickup trucks

Etrio Track, a telematics app, provides critical health metrics at a vehicle and component level, enables key safety features including geo-fencing, remote immobilisation and delivers data-driven insights through unique driver scorecards to drive operational efficiency. The e-LCV pricing starts at Rs 7.75 lakh (on-road, Delhi)

Etrio was founded in 2017 and now has a wide range of electric vehicles including two, three and four-wheelers. Today, its portfolio has EV products across a payload ranging from 75 kg to 750 kg including new electric three-wheeler, new electric two-wheeler and a retrofitted e-LCV.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Etrio's electric Tata Ace with 120 km range: India's first retrofitted eLCV

Etrio's electric Tata Ace with 120 km range: India's first retrofitted eLCV

Electric two-wheeler buyers likely to welcome Delhi EV policy for these reasons

Electric two-wheeler buyers likely to welcome Delhi EV policy for these reasons

Tata Nexon, Tiago available with up to 100% funding, low EMI in these select cities

Tata Nexon, Tiago available with up to 100% funding, low EMI in these select cities

Yulu rolls out 200 electric bikes in Gurugram: To expand to 500 EVs by 2021

Yulu rolls out 200 electric bikes in Gurugram: To expand to 500 EVs by 2021

Porsche 718 Spyder, Cayman GT4 launched: Mid-engined convertible priced at Rs 1.59 crore

Porsche 718 Spyder, Cayman GT4 launched: Mid-engined convertible priced at Rs 1.59 crore

Own MG Hector, ZS EV without buying them through Zoomcar's new subscription plan

Own MG Hector, ZS EV without buying them through Zoomcar's new subscription plan

BluSmart electric cabs now available in more areas in Delhi: Contactless payments, hourly EV rentals

BluSmart electric cabs now available in more areas in Delhi: Contactless payments, hourly EV rentals

2020 Mahindra Thar variants explained: Features, specs, pictures and more

2020 Mahindra Thar variants explained: Features, specs, pictures and more

Bajaj Platina 100 ES disc variant launched: Price, specs, features explained

Bajaj Platina 100 ES disc variant launched: Price, specs, features explained

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250: Engine, features, price and rivals

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250: Engine, features, price and rivals

Ducati Panigale V2 India launch date out: Expected price, features, specs of 959 successor

Ducati Panigale V2 India launch date out: Expected price, features, specs of 959 successor

Hero Destini 125 price increased: Pay this much more for the Access rival

Hero Destini 125 price increased: Pay this much more for the Access rival

Honda Dio BS6 gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

Honda Dio BS6 gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

Renault Duster prices increased: Maruti S-Cross rival costlier by this much!

Renault Duster prices increased: Maruti S-Cross rival costlier by this much!

Electric Honda motorcycle in the works: Leaked patent images depict bike to be based on CB125R

Electric Honda motorcycle in the works: Leaked patent images depict bike to be based on CB125R

Pure EV ETrance+ electric scooter launched at a price of Rs 56,999: High-speed variant coming soon!

Pure EV ETrance+ electric scooter launched at a price of Rs 56,999: High-speed variant coming soon!

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition unveiled: Honours Ken Miles' 1966 Daytona victory

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition unveiled: Honours Ken Miles' 1966 Daytona victory

Audi India rolls out service campaign: Huge savings on spare parts, extended warranty explained

Audi India rolls out service campaign: Huge savings on spare parts, extended warranty explained

Avis India now lets you rent a brand new car for 12 months: Launches AVIS Flexi 12

Avis India now lets you rent a brand new car for 12 months: Launches AVIS Flexi 12

Triumph Street Twin BS6 launched at a price of Rs 7.45 lakh: Engine specs, features and changes!

Triumph Street Twin BS6 launched at a price of Rs 7.45 lakh: Engine specs, features and changes!