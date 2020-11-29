End of the road for Ather 450 smart electric scooter: Last units delivered to Bengaluru, Chennai customers

The company has stopped selling the Ather 450 smart electric scooter starting 28th November in both Bengaluru and Chennai and the last units of the said model have been delivered to the customers in the two cities.

Ather Energy, the Bengaluru based start-up has certainly created a benchmark in India when it comes to smart electric scooters. The company started its innings in the Indian market with the launch of the Ather 450 electric scooter in the year 2018. The 450 will now be replaced with Ather 450 Plus and 450X with the two scooters getting improved hardware and software capabilities. Ather Energy has announced that the sales of the Ather 450 smart electric scooter have stopped on 28th November in both Bengaluru and Chennai and the last units of the said model have been delivered to the customers in the two cities. Now, with the introduction of Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus electric scooters, the company is now focusing on delivering the products in its new markets like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Coimbatore and Kolkata.

Watch video | Our Ather 450 smart electric scooter review:

The deliveries of the Ather Series 1 special limited edition model have already begun in a few markets. Moreover, the brand will be setting up 135 public fast charging Ather Grid Points across 11 cities by the end of this year. For the Ather 450 customers who are looking to upgrade to the Ather 450X, Ather Energy has introduced a peer-to-peer service, Ather Certified Pre-owned that basically connects Ather 450 owners to the consumers interested in a pre-owned Ather 450. Every pre-owned Ather 450 listed for resale as part of this program comes with an Ather Health Certificate issued based on a comprehensive data-based inspection on every aspect of the scooter, which makes the system transparent and easy to use.

The Ather 450 series has only been improving over the years, all thanks to the 7 OTA updates that introduced new features like Eco-mode, Dark theme for the dashboard and guide-me-home lights. The company claims that the said product line will continue to receive new features and upgrades in the coming years, and hence, the Ather 450 series will only get better with time. The next OTA update is planned to be released soon and will carry the Theft and Tow detection feature for all Ather 450 and Ather 450X. Ather Grid is already available, free of charge in Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune with 62 fast-charging points already up.

