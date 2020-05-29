Emula concept: Electric superbike that can sound like a two-stroke bike!

The Emula superbike concept features a gear shifter along with multiple speakers to offer the experience of a proper ICE powered bike. Moreover, the bike gets multiple riding modes including an Emula-Boring mode that lets the bike behave like a conventional electric bike. More on what makes the Emula superbike concept unique and different is explained in detail below. 

By:Published: May 29, 2020 2:03:09 PM

 While India and the whole world is progressing in the direction of pure electric mobility, you must have come across multiple exciting electric superbikes. Now, many of these have their own set of USPs and hence, are unique in their own way. Very recently, we came across one such electric superbike concept that pretends to be an Internal Combustion engine powered motorcycle. And the most interesting part – it can produce multiple sounds including one for a two-stroke engine as well. Not only this, when we say that the bike ‘pretends’ to be a petrol powered bike, we are already quite cautious with the word selection here. The reason why we say this is due to the fact that the Emula electric superbike concept comes with a virtual gearbox. Apart from this, one can also adjust the power delivery and the gearshifts as per his or her requirements. Now let’s get into the most exciting part. The Emula concept has a McFly system on board. The said tech lets the rider select between multiple engine options and sounds. Yes, we are not kidding! In order to be precise, these include options like a 2004, 800cc four stroke twin, a 1999 600cc inline four but the one that excites us the most is the 1989 single cylinder, two stroke.

Not only this, in order to give the real and proper feel of a petrol powered bike, the Emula electric superbike concept comes with bass speakers to mimic the sound of an engine. These not only produce different exhaust notes and sounds but also offer optimum vibrations. Moreover, the system also detects the engaged gear and you get the feel of a gearshift while changing gears. A slipper clutch is also a part of the package that prevents the rear wheel from hopping during aggressive downshifts.

There are multiple riding modes on the bike too namely Real Emulation, Arcade Emulation and Beginner Emulation. Moreover, there is an Emula-Boring mode too that converts the bike into a conventional all-electric machine with no noise. One can achieve a top speed of 250 kmph on the Emula superbike. The bike also gets an 8-inch fully coloured TFT instrument cluster, courtesy of which you can control a lot of functions and have access to plenty of information.

The Emula superbike concept has been presented by an Italian automotive company called 2electron. As already mentioned, the bike is currently at a concept stage but if it turns out to be real and proceeds to the production line, it will certainly offer a whole new level of experience to the buyers!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mercedes-Benz GLS teased: BMW X7 rival launch confirmed for June 17

Mercedes-Benz GLS teased: BMW X7 rival launch confirmed for June 17

Great discounts on Tata Harrier Tiago, Tigor of up to Rs 40,000: Details explained

Great discounts on Tata Harrier Tiago, Tigor of up to Rs 40,000: Details explained

COVID-19: Personal car use to increase while public transport to witness decline

COVID-19: Personal car use to increase while public transport to witness decline

Rs 5,000 crore dispute between Nissan India and Tamil Nadu government now settled

Rs 5,000 crore dispute between Nissan India and Tamil Nadu government now settled

How Ford's new tech is helping police kill Coronavirus

How Ford's new tech is helping police kill Coronavirus

Nissan Magnite SUV teased: Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza rival's expected price, specs, features

Nissan Magnite SUV teased: Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza rival's expected price, specs, features

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built as classic Husqvarna MX style makes one picture-perfect bike

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built as classic Husqvarna MX style makes one picture-perfect bike

How to upgrade from Volkswagen Polo to Vento with VW's Omni-channel mobility

How to upgrade from Volkswagen Polo to Vento with VW's Omni-channel mobility

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V price in India hiked: New variant wise figures out

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V price in India hiked: New variant wise figures out

Rs 2,848 crore loss in 2019 forces Nissan to shut plants in Indonesia and Spain

Rs 2,848 crore loss in 2019 forces Nissan to shut plants in Indonesia and Spain

New Skoda Rapid vs Maruti Ciaz vs Honda City vs Volkswagen Vento: Petrol sedan comparison

New Skoda Rapid vs Maruti Ciaz vs Honda City vs Volkswagen Vento: Petrol sedan comparison

Mini Countryman facelift unveiled: Mercedes-Benz GLA rival gets new engines, more features

Mini Countryman facelift unveiled: Mercedes-Benz GLA rival gets new engines, more features

Internet-connected cars are first step towards autonomous driving: 5G to be backbone of connectivity

Internet-connected cars are first step towards autonomous driving: 5G to be backbone of connectivity

Facelifted Datsun redi-GO BS6 launched: Kwid rival gets updated styling, new features

Facelifted Datsun redi-GO BS6 launched: Kwid rival gets updated styling, new features

Great Wall Motors appoints James Yang as president, Parker Shi as MD for GWM India

Great Wall Motors appoints James Yang as president, Parker Shi as MD for GWM India

Avis self-drive cars can now be rented in 8 cities: Chauffeur-driven service active in 19 cities

Avis self-drive cars can now be rented in 8 cities: Chauffeur-driven service active in 19 cities

Hero Xtreme 200R: End of the road or a replacement on the horizon?

Hero Xtreme 200R: End of the road or a replacement on the horizon?

Great News! Maruti Suzuki Alto, Swift, Dzire and more at an EMI of just Rs 899: Here's how

Great News! Maruti Suzuki Alto, Swift, Dzire and more at an EMI of just Rs 899: Here's how

This 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500CR is a classic car with a carbon fibre body and 900 hp

This 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500CR is a classic car with a carbon fibre body and 900 hp

Mercedes-AMG boss takes charge of Aston Martin: Andy Palmer ousted as President and CEO

Mercedes-AMG boss takes charge of Aston Martin: Andy Palmer ousted as President and CEO