Emula concept: Electric superbike that can sound like a two-stroke bike!

Not only this, in order to give the real and proper feel of a petrol powered bike, the Emula electric superbike concept comes with bass speakers to mimic the sound of an engine. These not only produce different exhaust notes and sounds but also offer optimum vibrations. Moreover, the system also detects the engaged gear and you get the feel of a gearshift while changing gears. A slipper clutch is also a part of the package that prevents the rear wheel from hopping during aggressive downshifts.

There are multiple riding modes on the bike too namely Real Emulation, Arcade Emulation and Beginner Emulation. Moreover, there is an Emula-Boring mode too that converts the bike into a conventional all-electric machine with no noise. One can achieve a top speed of 250 kmph on the Emula superbike. The bike also gets an 8-inch fully coloured TFT instrument cluster, courtesy of which you can control a lot of functions and have access to plenty of information.

The Emula superbike concept has been presented by an Italian automotive company called 2electron. As already mentioned, the bike is currently at a concept stage but if it turns out to be real and proceeds to the production line, it will certainly offer a whole new level of experience to the buyers!