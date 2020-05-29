Emula concept: Electric superbike that can sound like a two-stroke bike!
The Emula superbike concept features a gear shifter along with multiple speakers to offer the experience of a proper ICE powered bike. Moreover, the bike gets multiple riding modes including an Emula-Boring mode that lets the bike behave like a conventional electric bike. More on what makes the Emula superbike concept unique and different is explained in detail below.
While India and the whole world is progressing in the direction of pure electric mobility, you must have come across multiple exciting electric superbikes. Now, many of these have their own set of USPs and hence, are unique in their own way. Very recently, we came across one such electric superbike concept that pretends to be an Internal Combustion engine powered motorcycle. And the most interesting part – it can produce multiple sounds including one for a two-stroke engine as well. Not only this, when we say that the bike ‘pretends’ to be a petrol powered bike, we are already quite cautious with the word selection here. The reason why we say this is due to the fact that the Emula electric superbike concept comes with a virtual gearbox. Apart from this, one can also adjust the power delivery and the gearshifts as per his or her requirements. Now let’s get into the most exciting part. The Emula concept has a McFly system on board. The said tech lets the rider select between multiple engine options and sounds. Yes, we are not kidding! In order to be precise, these include options like a 2004, 800cc four stroke twin, a 1999 600cc inline four but the one that excites us the most is the 1989 single cylinder, two stroke.
Not only this, in order to give the real and proper feel of a petrol powered bike, the Emula electric superbike concept comes with bass speakers to mimic the sound of an engine. These not only produce different exhaust notes and sounds but also offer optimum vibrations. Moreover, the system also detects the engaged gear and you get the feel of a gearshift while changing gears. A slipper clutch is also a part of the package that prevents the rear wheel from hopping during aggressive downshifts.
There are multiple riding modes on the bike too namely Real Emulation, Arcade Emulation and Beginner Emulation. Moreover, there is an Emula-Boring mode too that converts the bike into a conventional all-electric machine with no noise. One can achieve a top speed of 250 kmph on the Emula superbike. The bike also gets an 8-inch fully coloured TFT instrument cluster, courtesy of which you can control a lot of functions and have access to plenty of information.
The Emula superbike concept has been presented by an Italian automotive company called 2electron. As already mentioned, the bike is currently at a concept stage but if it turns out to be real and proceeds to the production line, it will certainly offer a whole new level of experience to the buyers!