Employment during lockdown: How eBikeGo is helping create new jobs for delivery executives

One of the objectives of eBikeGo is to support Indian companies and their employees with its high-end electric scooters, technical support and monitoring through utilisation of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of things (IoT) at their own incubation centre.

By:Updated: Jul 25, 2020 10:39 AM

ebikego electric scooter delivery

Electric Mobility player eBikeGo has announced it will provide its electric two-wheelers to the people who want to register themselves as delivery executives, but they don’t have their own personal scooters or motorcycles.“This initiative aims to not only make these delivery executives self-reliant, but also help curb urban air pollution to an extent,” said Irfan Khan, Co-founder & CEO of eBikeGo. Currently, the company is providing services to delivery players such as Zomato, BigBasket, Swiggy, among others. Khan said one of the objectives of eBikeGo is to support Indian companies and their employees with its high-end electric scooters, technical support and monitoring through utilisation of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of things (IoT) at their own incubation centre. The company claims that even the technology and the batteries that are used in its electric scooters are made in India. “We are happy that we are working towards Prime Minister’s goal to make India atmanirbhar.

We, at eBikeGo, aim to boost the country’s talent and manpower,” added Khan. Recently, the company had said that it has a ‘complete mobility solution’ for delivery companies, under which delivery executives can be recruited and provided with e-scooters byeBikeGo. A fixed salary with benefits goes to the drivers without the hassle of booking and buying scooters of their own, and delivery companies can be free from both eration of recruiting drivers, scooters, logistics and monitoring delivery.

