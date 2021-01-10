EMotorad T-Rex all-terrain electric bike India launch soon: Expected price, range, charging time and more

The upcoming EMotorad T-Rex e-bike will be launched in India by mid-January and will be positioned under the premium category with an expected price of close to Rs 45,000. Here is all that you need to know!

By:January 10, 2021 11:35 AM

 

Pune-based EV manufacturer EMotorad (EM) is set to launch its new e-bike – T-Rex in India soon and the company says that the e-MTB has been designed especially for the Indian terrain. The 36V 7.8Ah battery on the T-Rex takes around four hours to get completely charged and the same can be charged through a regular power socket. The e-bike will be launched in India by mid-January and will be positioned under the premium category with an expected price of close to Rs 45,000. The upcoming EMotorad T-Rex will come with a 6061 aluminium frame and the front suspension on this bike will be adjustable.

Moreover, there will be an LCD 866 display along with a display remote that helps in performing various operations and toggle between different sets of information on the screen. Riders can see battery charge indicator, distance, distance unit, pedal assist level, and much more on the screen. The T-Rex also has an LED headlight and taillight and functions on Shimano 7 Speed Derailleurs. Moreover, the T-Rex has CST tyres with aluminium rims. The company is claiming a pedal-assist range of 60 km and a throttle range of 35-40 Km with the T-Rex and the top speed is pegged at 25km/h. The e-bicycle gets dual disc brakes for decent stopping power and weighs just 28.3 Kg. The T-Rex is equipped with a 250 Watt BLDC rear hub-mounted motor.

Speaking on the announcement, Rajib Gangopadhyay, Founder, EM said that post the successful launch of the brand’s flagship model EMX, EM was flooded with positive responses and the most common query was an all-electric hard-trail frame without suspension fitted rear frame. He added that the masses were requesting a mid-ranged e-bike with a pocket-friendly reach and thus, the R&D concluded with the introduction of the first prototype of T-Rex and finally went into production. Gangopadhyay further added that EM then decided to integrate the front suspension to add further comfort while riding across the Indian terrain. The new e-bike T-Rex will be launched in the mid of January.

