Electric vehicles exempt from registration certificate fees

Battery operated vehicles shall be exempted from the payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of registration certificate and assignment of new registration mark

By:August 4, 2021 8:24 AM

The Union government has exempted battery-operated vehicles from payment of registration fees, a move aimed at encouraging e-mobility in the country. “Battery operated vehicles shall be exempted from the payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of registration certificate and assignment of new registration mark,” the ministry of road transport and highways said in a gazette notification issued on August 2.
The notification shall come into effect immediately, it said.

