Electric vehicle makers must find ‘swadeshi alternative’ to imports from China: Nitin Gadkari

"MSMEs contributes 30 percent to India's GDP, 48 percent in export and till now, 11 crore jobs have been created by the MSME sector," added Gadkari.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road, Transport, and Highways Nitin Gadkari has suggested that India needs to find local alternatives to electric vehicle parts that are currently being imported from countries like China. The minister made the statement during a virtual session of FICCI’s 93rd Annual General Convention on Saturday. He emphasised the need for research & development on emerging technology like electric vehicles, without compromising the quality and cost of the goods or products.

“You do research on (EV) parts we are making in India and what we are importing. We are importing many EV parts from China. We need to find out a swadeshi alternative to whatever we are importing, without compromising the quality and cost,” Gadkari was quoted by ANI.

The Union Minister said that we aim to create employment and aid village and small industries to grow. He also said that the government is taking a step towards recognising and facilitating rural entrepreneurs.

“MSMEs contributes 30 percent to India’s GDP, 48 percent in export and till now, 11 crore jobs have been created by the MSME sector,” added Gadkari. “To make India Atmanirbhar, the focus will be to increase the share of the manufacturing sector from 24-26 percent to 30 percent of GDP.”

Also read: Top 5 upcoming Made-in-India electric motorcycles in 2021

Highlighting the special focus of the Centre on the MSME sector, Gadkari stated that there is a plan to increase the total turnover of Indian rural industry to Rs 2 lakh crore from the current Rs 80 thousand crores in the next two years.

Speaking about rural industries and Khadi Gram Udyog, he said that the government is focusing on rural industries along with socially and economically backward areas. “We want to focus on rural industry for gaining and creating employment potential and growth which is a potential route to the eradication of poverty, is our mission.”

(ANI)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.